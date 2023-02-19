Mylab Discovery Solutions partners with Thermo Fisher Scientific to launch RT- PCR kits for infectious diseases in India

Thermo Fisher Scientific on Thursday announced that its Applied Biosystems TaqPath PCR kits for infectious diseases such as multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MTB MDR), M. tuberculosis complex (MTB), hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and for genetic analysis (HLA B27) have received licensing rights by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and will be manufactured in India in association with Mylab Discovery Solutions.

In India, TB, HIV and viral hepatitis are serious public health problems. Timely and accurate diagnosis is needed to achieve the elimination of these diseases by 2030. Highly accurate and effective diagnostic tests such as RT-PCR will help in significant reduction of the burden of these diseases in India.

“Mylab has been at the forefront of quality diagnostics for infectious diseases with its wide portfolio of Made-in-India RT-PCR test kits for MTB MDR, HIV, HBV, HCV, HAV, HPV and others. In partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, the company aims to increase the access of the tests to a greater proportion of the population in India as well as world,” the company said in a statement.

“Laboratories in India and globally rely on the innovative products from Thermo Fisher, now will also benefit with a much wider range of quality made-in-India diagnostic tests. Also, we would be assisting in tools for analysis of data to help labs make accurate results to their customers. This is a milestone moment in Indian diagnostics. With these test kits, we intend to help the government in meeting the elimination targets of these diseases. We are proud to be associated with Thermo Fisher and develop world-class molecular diagnostics kits for patients around the world,” said Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director at Mylab Discovery Solutions in a statement.

The Applied Biosystems TaqPath PCR kits by Thermo Fisher Scientific have been analytically- and clinically-validated for use in patient care for disease screening and diagnosis, monitoring of therapeutic response and disease progression, and identification of genetic risk factors, it claimed.