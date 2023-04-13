Molbio Diagnostics partners with SigTuple to build next-gen point-of-care diagnostic testing devices

Molbio Diagnostics on Thursday announced that it is collaborating with SigTuple, a medtech startup in the field of AI for diagnostics, to build next generation AI enabled portable devices for many routines but critical diagnostic tests.

According to a press statement, these devices will enable testing to be performed at the point-of-care – a doctor’s chamber, a public health centre, or an emergency room of a hospital – without having to send samples to central laboratories.

Currently, most diagnostic tests happen in clinical laboratories. Worldwide, there is a push to decentralize diagnostics, and take testing closer to the patient. The aim is to reduce turnaround time for testing, reduce errors, and help in early diagnosis and initiation of correct treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic fueled an explosive growth in the development of point- of-care Covid testing devices. However, such point-of-care testing for other routine diagnostic tests, is still lagging far behind.

“With an aim to bridge this gap and enable most basic tests to be performed at near patient settings, Molbio and SigTuple are joining hands to collaborate on the development of AI powered, battery operated, portable devices for many diagnostic tests in the fields of Hematology, Biochemistry, Electrochemistry and others. The testing process will be extremely simplified and will not require a trained laboratory technician to perform the tests. Accurate, laboratory-quality test results will be available to the patient within a few minutes,” the company stated on Thursday.

The blood test market worldwide is today around $75-80 billion. With decentralization of basic testing, this market has the potential to increase by at least 2X, and the cost to the end patient to come down by at least half.

“​Molbio started with the vision to democratize access to high quality diagnostics through innovative tools. Truenat, our point of care molecular platform, is already playing this role in the area of infectious diseases. However, there is still a gap in other critical areas. We are delighted to join with SigTuple in our Universal Access Mission and accelerate development of next gen devices that will not only fill this gap but also provide instant reports through Artificial Intelligence to enable immediate intervention and create a positive impact on patient and societal well-being,” Sriram Natarajan, CEO, Director and Co-Founder, Molbio Diagnostics, said in a statement.

This collaboration builds on the strengths of the two organizations to drive cutting edge technology which can make high quality diagnostics accessible to everyone, it stated.

“SigTuple started in 2015 with a singular goal – to make quality healthcare more accessible, more accurate and more affordable, with the help of AI, robotics and microfluidics. While our other products are meant for the clinical laboratories, with this new product, we will be able to push the boundaries of diagnostics much nearer to the end patient. We are truly honoured and excited to partner with Molbio, a proven leader in portable diagnostic devices, in building this product. Together, we will be able to bring this revolutionary technology into the market faster. The partnership is also a strong vote of confidence on the technological prowess of SigTuple,” Tathagato Rai Dastidar, Founder & CEO, SigTuple, said in a statement.