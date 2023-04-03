Molbio Diagnostics launches Truenat test for H3N2 and H1N1 virus

Molbio Diagnostics on Monday announced that it has launched the Truenat H3N2/H1N1 for differential diagnosis of the H3N2 and H1N1 virus. The test is approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and can provide sample-to-result in an hour’s time.

According to the diagnostics company, Truenat H3N2/H1N1 is the first point-of-care Real-Time PCR test that aids in the confirmatory diagnosis of Influenza infections. The test will work on the existing Truenat machines that are deployed across over 3500 PHCs/CHCs and over 1200 private labs and hospitals across India, making it possible for patients to obtain a quick diagnosis at all levels of the healthcare chain.

India is currently seeing a surge in influenza viral infections due to H3N2 and H1N1. The viruses that spread through the air, have the ability for sustained human-to-human transmission, which can potentially cause an influenza pandemic.

“The launch of Truenat H3N2/H1N1 further strengthens Molbio’s product portfolio by providing complete testing solutions for respiratory illnesses. The multi-disease testing capability of the Truenat platform keeps health care facilities prepared to combat all kinds of pandemics and disease outbreaks at early stage. Going forward, Molbio will continue to bring innovative solutions for better patient management and appropriate treatment of the disease,” Sriram Natarajan, CEO, Founder, and Director, of Molbio Diagnostics, said in a statement.

The diagnostics company claims that Truenat has been a game changer in this regard as a point-of-care molecular platform that offers more than 40 tests right at the point of need.

Molecular methods such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or Real-Time PCR are revolutionizing disease diagnosis and management. Truenat, a point-of-care, portable, battery-operated, IoT-enabled, multi-disease, Real-Time PCR platform, has been a game changer in this regard. Truenat offers tests for over 40 diseases such as COVID-19, TB, HCV, HBV, HIV, HPV, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza, Nipah and typhoid right at the point of need, it added.