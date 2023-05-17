Metropolis introduces AI-powered testing to detect allergies among Indians

Metropolis Healthcare Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of a novel testing platform based on Component Resolved Diagnostics (CRD) to diagnose various forms of allergies in India.

This 4th generation allergy testing technology uses Artificial Intelligence to assist clinicians in making sound clinical decisions and provides great insights into selecting and optimizing the course of treatment regarding an individual’s allergic disease, the company said in a statement.

“The test, powered by a Nanotechnology based Multiplex system utilizing molecular components can easily detect specific IgE antibodies against 295 different allergens, using a simple blood test and provides results for 158 food allergens, 127 respiratory allergens and 10 contact allergens. For instance, if a patient is allergic to milk, it can predict whether a patient can likely consume boiled or baked milk without danger of clinical reactions, or if he/she needs to completely avoid milk in all forms. It can also predict if Immunotherapy, commonly known as Allergy vaccines will be effective or not,” company stated on Wednesday.

Allergy is an abnormal reaction of the body’s immune system to foreign substances called allergens. The last few decades have seen a sharp increase in the prevalence of allergic diseases in all countries, affecting both children and adults. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers allergy a non-transmittable disease and nearly 20 -30 % Indians suffer from at least one allergic disease.

The diagnostics company claims that through this molecular component-based allergy diagnostic test, allergen sensitization of a patient can be mapped at the protein level, allowing for a better identification and characterization of the specific molecules that trigger the allergic reactions.

Knowledge of the allergenic molecules to which the patient is sensitized to can aid in distinguishing between likelihood of local versus systemic reactions and persistence of clinical symptoms, it added.

“Metropolis Healthcare through this new and innovative test has established a centre of excellence for all allergy-related diagnostic services. With the most comprehensive array of diagnostic tools, artificial intelligence driven automated reports with more accurate interpretation, expert laboratory professionals, and subject matter specialists, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, is now a one-stop solution for all the allergy-related diagnostic needs. The arrival of CRD represents a milestone in the field of allergy diagnosis and it will help doctors to chart out a precise course of treatment for their patients. The launch of this test also aligns with the company’s goal of offering unique and novel tests to patients and customers in the chronic and wellness segments,” Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. said in a statement.

This AI-powered Allergy Component Testing is now available at all Metropolis laboratories, patient collection facilities, and through home collection services across the country, it added.