Metropolis Healthcare launches diagnostic testing centre in Delhi’s Rohini

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. on Friday announced the launch of a new and advanced diagnostic testing centre in Rohini. This newly launched diagnostic laboratory has the capacity to process more than 200+ samples per day, with quick turnaround times and high-quality reports.

“I am happy to inaugurate this new lab in Rohini which will offer patients a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests. High quality diagnostic testing services that are easily accessible and available in a timely manner are crucial for providing prompt and successful treatment, saving lives and improving community health outcomes. This not only bridges the accessibility gap, but also equips healthcare professionals with the tools they need to make sound clinical decisions,” Dr. Naresh Chawla, National Joint Secretary, IMA Headquarters and Vice President Delhi Medical Council said in a statement.

The new Metropolis Healthcare Limited lab is located at 530/1 Ground Floor, Block-C, Sector-8, Rohini, New Delhi-110085.

“Metropolis has grown its presence in Delhi over the years by establishing 10 advanced laboratories and more than 60 patient collection centres that serve a network of hospitals and doctors across the state. With the opening of the new lab in Rohini, we look forward to taking the baton from our existing branches and sharing the responsibility of providing high-quality diagnostic testing services to the citizens of Rohini and the nearby areas. With our modern technology and skilled professionals, we are poised to set new benchmarks in accurate diagnosis and patient-centric care,” Surendran Chemmenkottil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said in a statement.