MedGenome Labs to now offer tests for assessing minimal residual disease in patients

MedGenome, a genomics research and diagnostics company, on Thursday announced that it is offering Adaptive Biotechnologies’ next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ Assay to assess minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL).

According to doctors and experts, MRD is described as the number of very small cancer cells that remain in the body during or after treatment. The number of remaining cells can be so small that they do not show any physical signs or symptoms and often can go undetected through traditional methods.

MedGenome Labs claims that the clonoSEQ test may effectively detect and monitor MRD in patients with certain types of blood cancer. “It helps to detect MRD even at low levels offering a prognostic value to clinicians, helping them to assess how patients respond to treatment or if any change in disease management is required,” the company said in a press statement on Thursday.

“The test determines MRD at very low levels (10-6 sensitivity) as compared to other currently available assays for MRD detection and therefore imparts benefit to a larger number of patients. The test identifies dominant immune cell clones at the time of high disease burden that can be monitored after the treatment to determine MRD,” it added.

“At MedGenome, we have always been at the forefront of bringing innovative technologies in genomics, aiding clinicians to choose the right treatment/management regime for patients. We are excited to introduce clonoSEQ in India. This will be a valuable tool in monitoring treatment decisions leading to better patient outcomes across multiple types of blood cancers,” Vedam Ramprasad, PhD, Chief Executive Officer (India) of MedGenome Labs said in a statement.

“We are excited that MedGenome will be able to offer clonoSEQ to patients in India living with lymphoid malignancies. MRD assessment with clonoSEQ is a critical tool for physicians and patient to manager their disease,” Nitin Sood, Chief Commercial Officer, MRD, of Adaptive Biotechnologies stated.