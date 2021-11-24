MedGenome Labs acquires Trident Diagnostics to provide integrated tests to clinicians and patients

Partnership will help MedGenome further democratize genetic testing by providing integrated tests menu to clinicians, patients, and consumers across Karnataka.

By:November 24, 2021 3:14 PM
diagnostics, MedGenome Labs, acquistion, Trident Diagnostics, Bengaluru, genomics, genetic testing, personalized medicinesMedGenome will also work closely with the government and PSUs to bolster the nation’s needs in building better health systems.

MedGenome Labs, a leading genetic diagnostics and research company in South Asia, has acquired Trident Diagnostics and Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a diagnostics and radiology healthcare centre based in Bengaluru to provide integrated tests menu to clinicians, patients and consumers across Karnataka.

This acquisition will help expand the access to these tests to consumers in Tier II and III markets.

Earlier this year, MedGenome Labs also ventured into direct-to-consumer (DTC) category under the brand name Genessense, offering specialized and evidence-based genetic screening tests that provide insights into a person’s health much before the onset of symptoms.

Speaking on the acquisition, Dr Ramprasad, CEO, Diagnostics, MedGenome Labs said, “At a time when coronavirus has turned the world’s attention towards genome sequencing and its role in timely prevention of infectious diseases, we are taking another step forward to convey the importance of genomics and personalized medicine in healthcare to larger population.

Kirandev Hiremath, Co-founder and Managing Director, Trident Diagnostics said, “It is indeed a big win for healthcare. With this acquisition, we will be working closely with MedGenome Labs, an established leader in the genetic diagnostic space. This will not only give us access to world-class technology but also assist us in research and development for creating faster, effective and accurate tests results that will contribute to providing better diagnosis with comprehensive test menu.”

In addition to all of the above capabilities, MedGenome will also work closely with the government and PSUs to bolster the nation’s needs in building better health systems.

“At a time when healthcare is the current backbone of any nation, this acquisition will also help India reach the pinnacle of diagnostics and tests in the future,” said Prof. Kshama Hiremath, Co-Founder and CEO, Trident Diagnostics.

Trident team was advised by a Bengaluru based transaction advisory firm Smark Capital.

Trident Diagnostics and Healthcare Pvt Ltd, established in 2015 is a NABL and NABH accredited lab based in Bengaluru providing diagnostics and radiology services. The Company has a test catalogue of 500+ tests mainly on B2B, B2C basis. B2B customer base includes Government projects, ESIC, independent labs, hospitals and other individual practicians.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

Centre For Sight unveils plans for optical retail chain with 500 centres over the next five years

Centre For Sight unveils plans for optical retail chain with 500 centres over the next five years

Experts deliberate on enhancing culture of research in India on concluding day of Global Innovation Summit-2021

Experts deliberate on enhancing culture of research in India on concluding day of Global Innovation Summit-2021

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India