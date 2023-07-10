MedGenome acquires Illumina’s NovaSeq X Plus; launches Genome Sequencing Test

MedGenome on Monday announced that it will now offer advanced genomics services using Illumina’s NovaSeq X Plus in South Asia. With this, the company anticipates bringing down the reagent cost of Human Whole Genome sequencing to USD $200 in the near future, it stated.

In conjunction with this acquisition, MedGenome is thrilled to launch KaryoSeq (or Karyotype Sequencing), an innovative Whole Genome Sequencing to diagnose prenatal and newborn conditions, it announced.

“The NovaSeq X Series is Illumina’s most powerful sequencing system. With the ability to generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year – 2.5 times the throughput of prior sequencers at shorter turnaround time, this latest sequencer is aimed at making genomics more sustainable and accessible to more people globally. MedGenome has had a long-standing partnership with Illumina over the last decade expanding its portfolio of sequencing equipment with the latest offerings and becoming leaders in adopting the most up to date sequencing technology. NovaSeq X Plus promises to accelerate a deeper understanding of genetic disorders and can perform a broad range of data-intensive applications, bringing more breakthroughs genetic disease diagnosis and treatment,” the company said in a statement.

MedGenome has launched several breakthrough tests in key disease areas in the last few years. According to the company’s press statement, the latest offering, KaryoSeq has significant advantages over traditional cytogenetic and molecular techniques.

The test is a faster and accurate solution which allows for the detection of small chromosomal abnormalities, such as microdeletions or microduplications, that may not be easily identified through microscopic examination alone, it claimed. It is recommended for individuals with suspected or confirmed genetic disorders or an increased risk of carrying chromosomal abnormalities, aiming to provide precise and rapid results, and helping clinicians and families make informed decisions about inherent genetic conditions.

“As pioneers in genetic testing with deep focus on scientific innovation and research, bringing NovaSeq X Plus to India will help us in making faster and more accurate diagnosis. The launch of KaryoSeq further marks a significant milestone in the field of prenatal and newborn genetic testing in this part of the world, empowering clinicians with accurate and comprehensive genetic information. Traditionally, the cost has played a major factor in penetrating the genetic testing market. MedGenome has been striving to make these tests affordable to the masses while adhering to global quality standards. MedGenome’s KaryoSeq test is another step in this direction. The test is cost-effective while providing superior diagnostic yield and accuracy in identifying deletions and gains as small as 1 megabase (1 million DNA base pairs),” Dr Vedam Ramprasad, PhD, CEO, MedGenome said in a statement.

MedGenome offers an extensive range of over 1300 advanced genetic tests covering various disease categories. With a CAP-accredited genetic testing laboratory in India and a high-throughput Next-Generation Sequencing lab in Foster City, California, the company has established itself as a prominent player in the field, it added.