Manipal TRUtest launches new diagnostics centre in Maharashtra’s Nashik

Manipal Group‘s Diagnostic arm, Manipal TRUtest, on Monday announced that it has launched a new diagnostic centre in Nashik, Maharashtra. According to the company, this initiative is a part of its strategic geographical expansion and provides reliable diagnostic care in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

“The state-of-the-art lab was launched by Hon’ble Sh. Chhagan Bhujbal, Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at Roongta Supremus, Chandak Circle, near Mumbai Naka, Nashik. The centre will include routine and specialised services for blood tests, X-Ray, and ECGs. There will be a collection centre based in Nashik as well,” the diagnostic firm said in a statement on Monday.

The company claims that with this launch customers across Nashik and nearby regions can now avail a wide range of blood tests, including ECG and X-Ray. The diagnostic services will be available at affordable pricing, with a professional team handling and collecting the samples hygienically, it claimed.

“This will be another step in redefining healthcare services in Nashik and Maharashtra. I congratulate Manipal TRUtest to take a futuristic step in this direction by adopting new technologies in its state-of-the-art lab. This will bring in new advanced standards of integrated diagnostics services in the country, with faster diagnosis and reporting,” Chhagan Bhujbal said in a statement.

The company also announced that the services will be available all seven days. The patient can get tested for over 3,000 diagnostic tests comprising both routine and specialized blood test, X-ray Ultrasound, ECG and X-Ray.

“We have been serving the people of Maharashtra from more than a decade now and we are proud to announce our new addition in Nashik. The team at the lab works day-in-day out to ensure perfection of the highest order. We offer extensive tests at affordable rates. Known for numerous quality accreditations to its credit both in India and abroad, our test reports are fast, accurate and completely reliable,” Dr. (Capt.) Sandeep Sharma, CEO, Manipal TRUtest said in a statement.

Manipal TRUtest is operating Diagnostic centres spread across the three key verticals of diagnostics i.e., Radiology, Pathology and Onco-Diagnosis.

ALSO READ | Alkem Labs launches off-the-shelf cell therapy StemOne for knee joint diseases