Lupin launches its first reference laboratory in Patna

Lupin on Wednesday announced that Lupin Diagnostics has launched its first regional reference laboratory in Patna, Bihar. According to the company’s press statement, the new regional reference laboratory at Patna has the capabilities to conduct a broad spectrum of routine and specialized tests in the fields of molecular diagnostics, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology, and routine biochemistry.

The company stated that by establishing a presence in Patna, the company now looks forward to making a deeper foray into Bihar. Earlier this year, Lupin Diagnostics opened its regional reference laboratories in Assam and West Bengal. Through upcoming launches of laboratories in Jharkhand (Ranchi) and Orissa (Bhubaneshwar), the company is poised to solidify its position in East India.

Moreover, Lupin Diagnostics now operates through more than 100 diagnostic centers in East India and close to 280 centers across the country.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our regional reference laboratory in Patna. Through this we plan to provide quality and affordable testing services for a broad range of routine and specialized tests across the state of Bihar. By leveraging our extensive network of LupiMitra centers, we will make quality diagnostics services available to patients even in the most remote areas,” Ravindra Kumar, vice president and head of Lupin Diagnostics said in a statement.

Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.