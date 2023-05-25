Lupin Diagnostics launches Satellite Laboratory in Vijayawada

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Thursday launched its Satellite Laboratory in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The move is part of Lupin Diagnostics’ ongoing expansion aimed at enhancing access to high-quality testing services and increasing the diagnostics network across the country, the company said in a press statement.

The newly launched laboratory complements Lupin Diagnostics extensive network of 27 laboratories and over 410 collection centers across India. This expansion underscores Lupin’s commitment to providing comprehensive diagnostic solutions and reinforcing its position in the diagnostics industry, it claimed.

“Lupin’s new laboratory at Vijayawada is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic technology and staffed by a team of highly qualified clinical experts. This advanced infrastructure empowers Lupin Diagnostics to offer reliable and high-quality diagnostic services to the local community. The integration of cutting-edge technology and expertise ensures accurate and efficient testing, enabling timely diagnosis and improved patient care. In addition to routine and specialized tests, the newly launched laboratory in Vijayawada offers an extensive range of diagnostics services. These include clinical pathology, microbiology, hematology, biochemistry, serology, and immunology,” the company said in a statement.

The Company has also enhanced its value-added services through inclusion of dynamic smart reports for patients along with tips for monitoring their health, and historical trend graphs, it claimed.

Also Read Lupin Diagnostics launches Regional Reference Laboratory in Bengaluru

“Accurate diagnosis is the first step towards managing diseases and identifying suitable treatment. With our cutting-edge technology and personalized smart reports, patients and doctors gain valuable insights into health trends, enabling informed decisions. Our mission is to make quality diagnostics affordable and accessible to everyone in India,” said Ravindra Kumar, CEO, Lupin Diagnostics in a statement.

Lupin Diagnostics also stated that four of Lupin’s laboratories have already attained NABL accreditation.