Lupin Diagnostics launches Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Wednesday announced that it has launched a Regional Reference Laboratory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Lupin Diagnostics currently operates is more than 325 LupiMitra which are Lupin’s franchise collection centres and 23 laboratories in India.

“The expansion in Indore is well-aligned with Lupin Diagnostics’ commitment to improving access to high-quality, reliable, and advanced testing centres and home collection facilities at an affordable price,” the company claimed on Wednesday.

According to the company, in addition to routine and specialised tests, Lupin Diagnostics also offers molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, immunology, routine biochemistry and among other.

These labs are equipped with qualified clinical experts and automated, streamlined processes so patients can make informed decisions about their health, it stated.

“The launch of our best-in-class regional reference lab in Indore marks our expansion into Central India. With this lab and collection centres in the region, we take the responsibility to provide superior pathology tests, curated health check packages and molecular diagnostics advanced testing facilities. Accurate diagnosis is the key to identifying the right treatment. Our mission is to enable doctors to make informed decisions by providing advanced and high-quality diagnostics at an affordable price. Through our personalized and interactive smart reports, doctors and patients can analyse historical patterns in health parameters and guide treatment decisions based on evidence,” Ravindra Kumar, CEO – Lupin Diagnostics said in a statement.

Lupin Diagnostics provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic services to doctors, patients, and consumers. Some of its key consumer-centric features are live home collection booking and tracking, GPS-enabled temperature-controlled sample movement, free home collection, NABL accreditation of each laboratory, smart reports, and trend report analysis, it stated.