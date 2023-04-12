Lupin Diagnostics launches Regional Reference Laboratory in Bengaluru

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art Regional Reference Laboratory in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as part of the expansion of its diagnostics network.

According to the company’s press statement, the Regional Reference Laboratory complements the company’s existing network of 25 laboratories and 410+ collection centers across India.

The new laboratory in Bengaluru is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and staffed by highly qualified clinical experts, enabling Lupin Diagnostics to deliver high-quality and reliable diagnostic services to patients and consumers across Bengaluru and neighboring cities, it claimed.

“In addition to routine and specialized tests, the laboratory offers a comprehensive range of diagnostics services, including molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, histopathology, immunology, routine biochemistry, among others,” the company stated on Wednesday.

Lupin Diagnostics leverages automation and streamlined processes to deliver highly accurate test results, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health.

“Ensuring that quality diagnostics are accessible and affordable for everyone in India is at the core of our mission. Accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective disease management, and we are committed to providing our patients with reliable, high-quality diagnostic services. With our cutting-edge technology and personalized smart reports, patients and doctors can gain valuable insights into health trends and make informed decisions about treatment options,” Ravindra Kumar, CEO of Lupin Diagnostics said in a statement.