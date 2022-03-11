Lupin diagnostics launches first reference laboratory in Kolkata to comprehensively cater to Eastern India

In addition, Lupin is also planning to identify franchisee partners who are willing to serve the needs of patients.

Lupin Diagnostics recently launched its first reference laboratory under the diagnostics division in Kolkata to comprehensively cater to the Eastern region. Lupin Diagnostics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin had forayed into the diagnostics segment in December last year. As part of its strategy to provide integrated healthcare in India, Lupin Diagnostics is expanding its laboratories network in Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, West Bengal and Assam.

Lupin Diagnostics has more than 100 Lupin’s franchise collection centres called as LupiMitra already enrolled for its Eastern region operations.

While talking about the development, Lupin Diagnostics Vice President and Head Ravindra Kumar, “There is a need for timely and accurate diagnosis for effective treatment as about 70 per cent of treatment decisions are based on accurate diagnostics tests. Evidence-based treatment has to be adopted to adapt to the concept of new normal in India.”

Lupin Diagnostics is equipped to offer all major diagnostics services, preventive health checkups, and a comprehensive range of tests. Processing of all tests will be operated by Lupin Healthcare as a hub and will be connected to a nation-wide network of regional, satellite and collection centers.

In addition, Lupin is also planning to identify franchisee partners who are willing to serve the needs of patients.

The company has established a state-of-the- art 45,000 square feet National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai in December last year. Equipped with state of the art equipment, experienced doctors, trained technologists and stringent quality control, Lupin Diagnostics will provide a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests. These include molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, microbiology, serology, histopathology and cytology, haematology, immunology, amongst others.