LumiraDx launches protein test to combat antimicrobial resistance in India

LumiraDx Healthcare Private Limited, a diagnostics testing company announced on Thursday that it has launched its highly sensitive C-Reactive Protein (CRP) point-of-care antigen test across India.

According to the company’s press statement, the point of care CRP test can be used in multiple clinical settings to help reduce unnecessary antibiotic prescribing that leads to antimicrobial resistance.

From a tiny sample of finger-prick blood, the CRP test gives results within four minutes on the portable LumiraDx platform which weighs just over a kilogram, the diagnostic company claimed.

The announcement comes during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) which spotlights the increasing global burden of antimicrobial resistance.

With the new antibiotic pipeline almost dry, reducing antibiotic prescriptions, managing patient compliance to treatment, and reducing self-medication are vital to alleviate the global burden of drug-resistant pathogens.

“Studies show that point-of-care CRP testing reduces antibiotic prescribing by 23-36% for respiratory tract infections (RTI)1, and 22% for COPD. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) continues to be a high-priority global issue and there is a direct relationship between the prescribing of antimicrobials and the development of AMR,” the company stated.

The company also claimed that CRP testing can effectively help to reduce unnecessary antibiotic prescribing in primary care.

“India, one of the world’s most populated nations has greatly been impacted by antimicrobial resistance. The availability of the LumiraDx CRP Point of Care Antigen Test can help to ensure that antibiotics are only given to patients who will benefit from them,” said Yogesh Singh, LumiraDx General Manager, India.

In India, CRP tests are available in ICUs, paediatric departments, EDs, GPs, OPDs, and other clinical care settings. Recently, the central government launched an AMR stewardship programme and to tackle the growing health issue.

