LordsMed partners with Hindustan Antibiotics Limited to distribute rapid antigen kits across India

LordsMed recently announced that it has entered into a distribution partnership with Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL). Under this partnership, the healthcare company will manufacture rapid antigen test kits and distribute those kits in government healthcare centres across India at an affordable rate—10 percent less than the average market rates.

According to a press statement, the kits will be manufactured at its ICMR approved GMP and ISO certified facility at Vasai, near Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The broadening of the distribution network is part of LordsMed’s goal of facilitating early-stage healthcare intervention and generating Rs 75 crore in revenue in six months, it claimed.

“LordsMed has recently received ICMR approval to manufacture rapid antigen test kits at its Vasai facility. The company boasts of advanced manufacturing capabilities to produce rapid test kits which come with a 98 percent accuracy,” the company said in a statement.

LordsMed manufactures an extensive range of rapid test kits for detecting malaria, cardiovascular disease, hepatitis C virus (HCV), HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), dengue, typhoid, COVID, chikungunya, ovulation, and pregnancy.

“LordsMed has developed a robust R&D team comprised of experienced microbiologists and doctors and has emerged as the only IVD kit manufacturing company in India, working to roll out saliva-based diagnostic solutions for a range of diseases,” it claimed.

The company has successfully carried out trials of its saliva-based diagnostics kits for diabetes and liver diseases, it added.

“The distribution partnership with HAL will help us reach out to all parts of the country cities including metros, Tier -1, 2 and 3 cities and rural areas with our affordable and advanced rapid antigen test kits. The collaboration is a part of our mission to build a robust early-stage healthcare intervention framework and boost the responsiveness of the healthcare ecosystem. As the countries across the world are strengthening their preparedness to prevent another pandemic wave, the covid rapid antigen test kit will emerge as a critical tool to curb the pandemic impact in India. We are working towards capturing the global and domestic demand spectrum while adhering to the stringent quality and regulatory compliance. In addition, we also foresee the emergence of saliva as a non-invasive diagnostic method,” Sachidanand Upadhyay, MD & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries, said in a statement.

Upadhyay also said that their R&D team has been focussing on developing saliva-based diagnostics solutions for a range of diseases.

” Our goal is to gain first-mover advantage by launching advanced saliva-based diagnostics solutions. The larger goal is to play our role in making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in diagnostics kit manufacturing,” he added.

According to the company, it has plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Gujarat by 2023 and another facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, by 2024 to further boost its manufacturing capabilities and serve the growing market demand.

The company also has plans to expand its exports to all countries in Africa and Europe, it added.