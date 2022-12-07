LifeCell collaborates with HaystackAnalytics to scale whole genome sequencing; Launches genetic test for TB

LifeCell on Wednesday announced the launch of a revolutionary genetic test – ΩTB (Omega TB) in partnership with HaystackAnalytics, a genomics-based health-tech startup.

According to the company’s press statement, the collaboration marks LifeCell’s foray into the genetic testing industry for tuberculosis (TB) patients.

“The whole genome-sequencing test, designed by Haystack Analytics, aims to tackle the looming challenge of drug resistance. Apart from this the test also helps in treating and preventing the spread of tuberculosis (TB) by providing a timely, affordable and accurate diagnosis. The current culture and molecular tests providing limited information can take up to weeks for results. ΩTB is a single test that identifies all diagnostic information on TB infections. The test screens resistance of 18 listed antibiotics and shares results in just 10-12 days,” the company said in a statement.

The ΩTB was launched in June by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BIRAC’s Biotech Startup Expo 2022 in New Delhi.

“The launch of this comprehensive genomic analysis and expert-based testing will reshape the landscape of TB testing and diagnosis in the preventive healthcare segment. LifeCell strives to foray into many such path-breaking diagnostic tests that will help clinicians to serve their patients better with precise diagnosis and timely treatment. We are happy to join hands with HaystackAnalytics and bring this test to the market. We are confident that this will transform the care and treatment services for TB patients,” Mayur Abhaya, Managing Director & CEO, LifeCell India said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company also claimed that this collaboration with HaystackAnalytics can identify low-frequency resistance mutations and heterogeneous resistance with greater sensitivity.

Moreover, Whole genome sequencing (WSG) is also well-known for predicting resistant phenotypes against anti-TB drugs, designing optimum personalized treatment regimens, thereby enhancing favorable treatment outcomes in TB endemic settings.

Apart from this, antibiotics such as EMB and PZA genotypic methods are also preferred since phenotypic methods may be more unreliable, the company claimed.

“With the launch of this affordable genome sequence analysis test, clinicians and patients will have access to one of the most powerful assessment tools to get vital insights and directions. This will help in the early prevention and screening of a critical disease like TB. Affordable rates are available for these tests,” it stated.

