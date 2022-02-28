Krsnaa Diagnostics to operate routine and advanced laboratory testing facilities in Himachal Pradesh

Krsnaa diagnostics will provide diagnostics and lab services to all the government health institutions of Himachal Pradesh.

Diagnostic services provider in Radiology and Pathology Krsnaa Diagnostics today announced its agreement with the Government of Himachal Pradesh to install, operate and maintain routine and advanced laboratory testing facilities at selected public health institutions.

The tenure of the contract awarded will be up to five years and will be implemented in all government health institutions in entire state of Himachal Pradesh. These include government medical colleges of the state, district/ general hospitals owned by the state government and community health centers (CHCs).

Speaking on the development, Pallavi Jain, Managing Director said, “We are very happy to join hands with Government of Himachal Pradesh for the diagnostics and lab services. With these contracts, we are moving a step closer towards our vision of providing world-class healthcare diagnostics and ensure the facilities reach the remotest parts of the country.”

Commenting on this the concerned spokesperson from Government of Himachal Pradesh said, “The highly specialized diagnostic solutions will be rolled out across the state, for which we are glad to partner with Krsnaa Diagnostics. The services by Krsnaa Diagnostics will be a boon for the people of the state, especially those who cannot afford advanced diagnostics services similar to private hospital.”

In February this year, Krsnaa Diagnostics was awarded the contract to develop, operate and maintain radiology imaging diagnostic centres in government multi-specialty hospital in Chandigarh on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. is India’s fastest growing differentiated diagnostic services provider, both in Radiology and Pathology. The company started its journey in 2011 with 2 radiology centre and today it is in 14 states with 1800+ centres across the country.

With the most advanced technology in place, equipped with an advanced cloud-based PACS workflow capable of rapid deployment and easy integration into flexible operational needs, accurate reports are delivered from well-qualified Radiologists and Pathologists from across the globe.

