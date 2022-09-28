Krsnaa Diagnostics forays into retail healthcare services; To launch 600 new centres across India

Krsnaa Diagnostics on Wednesday announced its plans to launch 600 diagnostics centers across India. According to the company’s press statement, the company will strengthen its footprint across Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, with the spread across metros, and tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

“The centers will be equipped to offer specialized services in precision medicine, genetics, genomics, and molecular diagnostics, along with the routine investigations of biochemistry and serology, which are commonly used in routine diagnostics tests. The centers will offer dedicated services for women’s health (hormones/ PCOD), diabetes monitoring, cardiac health, and cancer care,” the company stated on Wednesday.

The Diagnostic company claims that currently, the company is present in 16 states and 2 Union Territories of India with 2,000 plus locations.

“Krsnaa Diagnostics has always been at the forefront when it comes to serving the healthcare needs of our society. Considering the rising demand for diagnostics services and to cater to the remotest parts of the country, we have decided to enter deep markets through a franchise model. With this expansion, we wish to take the high-end infrastructure and best-in-class diagnostics services to more people across the country,” Pallavi Jain, Managing Director of Krsnaa Diagnostics said in a statement on Wednesday.

