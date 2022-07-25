Know your future health risk through Genetic testing

By Neeraj Gupta

As humans become more curious, most want to predict the future. This curiosity to know about the health risk is not surprising. By analyzing the blood samples, genetic testing can reveal the genetic markers that may impact our health.

Genetic testing is essential for identifying illness risks, as well as for screening and occasionally for medical therapy. It is now simpler than ever to screen for genetic diseases.

Whether a gene mutation is found or not as a consequence of genetic testing presents us with various advantages. Results from genetic tests might help you feel less uncertain and make wise decisions about how to manage your healthcare.

For instance, in some circumstances, a negative outcome can reduce the need for pointless examinations and screening tests. A positive result may point a person toward available alternatives for monitoring, prevention, and treatment.

Genetic Predisposition to Medical Conditions

Genetic testing can determine your risk of having a disorder if you have a family history of it before you start experiencing symptoms. This kind of test, for instance, might help determine your risk of developing basic or complex health conditions. Genetic predisposition is the possibility or propensity to get a specific disease based on the existence of one or more genetic variations. However, a person does not necessarily have the disease just because they have a genetic tendency. A person’s lifestyle and surroundings can also influence the risk of developing an illness. We are listing some prevalent diseases identified with high accuracy with the help of genetic testing for inherited diseases:

Diabetes

Genes can increase a person’s risk of getting type 2 diabetes, which is more closely related to family history than type 1 diabetes. According to genetic research, multiple genes have been revealed to play a role in the development of diabetes. Genes such as CAPN10, TCF7L2, ABCC8, and GCGR are known to be associated with diabetes. Additionally, lifestyle choices like diet and exercise can affect how genes are expressed and whether diabetes develops.

Obesity

The signals and reactions that regulate food intake are based on genes, and slight adjustments to these genes’ sequences can modify how active they are. According to research, genetic variations can cause problems with weight. Therefore, you have a higher chance of being obese if your parents are. Genes such as FTO, LEP, LEPR, and MC4R are also linked to weight. Mutations in these genes can cause people to just naturally store more fat. You may have a genetic propensity to be overweight and obese, but you can change your lifestyle to reduce this risk.

Hypertension

Genes are crucial in heart disease, high blood pressure, and other related conditions. Genes influence heart disease, high blood pressure, and other related disorders. However, it is also possible that people with a family history of high blood pressure share shared settings and other potential variables that raise their risk. The risk for high blood pressure might grow even more when genes mix with poor lifestyle choices, such as smoking and eating an unhealthy diet.

Breast and Ovarian Cancer

Most breast cancer cases develop in people with no immediate family history. Nevertheless, the underlying cause is genetic in 5% to 10% of cases. The breast’s unchecked cell growth is the cause of breast cancer. The chance of developing ovarian cancer in women is also 15 to 40 times higher due to hereditary factors than any other known cause.

Parkinson’s Disease

The decline in dopamine-producing brain cells gives rise to this neurological illness. The jaw, cheeks, hands, and legs may shake as a result of the symptoms. People may also walk slowly or have balance and coordination issues. A family history of Parkinson’s disease affects 15% of those with it, and mutations can cause family-linked instances in the LRRK2, PARK2, PARK7, PINK1, or SNCA genes.

Fight Your Way To Good Health with Genetic Testing

Even though most genetic disorders are incurable, you can alter your lifestyle to stop them from manifesting. Finding out which conditions you are most prone to through genetic testing can help you start taking preventative steps against any potential causes of that condition. Genes2Me provides a comprehensive range of genetic testing services and supporting genetic counselling for many different genetic conditions. These genetic tests can assist you in deciding how to live a healthy life and protect yourself from any genetic problems.

(The author is Founder & CEO of Genes2Me. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)