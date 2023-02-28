IVD segment: In need of self-reliance

By Sachidanand Upadhyay

Be it a pandemic or any other healthcare crisis, diagnostics has always played a critical role in detecting infection and containing its spread. The last pandemic wave highlighted the effectiveness of the diagnostic industry and proved its effectiveness in early-stage healthcare interventions by ensuring personalized care of patients and disease identification.

India’s IVD story driven by R&D quickly developed highly potent test solutions across numerous technologies. This largely helped in slowing down the spread of COVID in India. The main ingredients that act as a catalyst in the growth of the Indian IVD market are an increase in chronic diseases and a growing focus on preventive healthcare.

As per Moder intelligence market analysis, “India’s in-vitro diagnostics market was estimated to be valued at USD 1396.68 million in the current year and is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.1 per cent during the forecast period.”

Research & Markets also predicts that the Indian IVD market is likely to exceed the US$ 1.8 billion mark by 2025. The report says that it has been witnessing immense progress and major technological advancements and higher efficiency systems have taken the sector to new heights. Advanced cutting-edge technologies are being used to understand disease prognosis, thereby strengthening the sophistication level of the participants in the sector.

The global point-of-care diagnostics market is projected to grow from $36.37 billion in 2022 to $51.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2 per cent. It is expected that the Indian market is also going to grow at a faster rate, especially since the central government has been pushing more on healthcare via Ayushman Bharat and the national digital health mission programme. Key drivers for this growth are people, who now actively want to check their health parameters and the government can provide access to technology and open the doors for more home-based tests. If these two things come together then growth will be exponential. The pregnancy kit is one such example, which is now being used by a large section of the Indian population.

In order to meet the future needs of the industry, embracing, scaling and adapting technology will play the role of an enabler for IVD players. Technological advancements like AI and ML and related investments will bridge the distance divide and bring the industry closer to clinicians and patients worldwide. Reduction in cost, more accessibility and acceptability along with higher levels of diagnostic precision can be easily achieved via technology adaption in the IVD sector. It can transform and disrupt the current workflow in the laboratory, patient diagnosis and treatment, and the role of IVD manufacturers.

Moreover, India’s demand for IVDs will grow with time because of higher disposable incomes, better access to quality insurance, POC diagnostics, an aging population due to higher life expectancy, an increase in lifestyle diseases, and most importantly, the growing acceptance of preventive care healthcare and monitoring.

Currently, India is among the leading exporters of IVD solutions worldwide. Going forward, developing robust testing capabilities and infrastructure should be the need of the hour. The IVD industry has a huge export growth potential thanks to the growing adoption of point-of-care tests and a shift in the healthcare outlook across the world from illness to wellness. So, there is a need to create an enabling environment for domestic IVD solutions manufacturers to help them invest in R&D and enhance export competitiveness and most importantly become self-reliant in this sector.

The government’s PLI scheme is also an encouraging regulatory ecosystem that will help in proliferating this space and give a boost to domestic manufacturing output. It will strengthen the manufacturing competencies in the diagnostics industry by encouraging localization of the manufacturing supply chain and technology integration. Incentivizing technology adoption can also be considered for an atmanirbhar, advanced and productive IVD space. This in addition to the incentives and tax benefits on investments by IVD manufacturers along with subsidies on technology imports from developed countries facilitates the fast-paced growth of the domestic IVD industry. Public Private Partnerships can play an important role in expanding the IVD space wherein the private players can bring in advanced technology and operational efficiency to the government resources.

(The author is a MD & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)