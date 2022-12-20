Indira IVF forays into diagnostics business; Launches Indira Pathlabs

Indira IVF on Tuesday announced its entry into diagnostics by offering pathology tests with a special focus to the needs of women and children.

According to a press statement, the company has inaugurated its laboratories in Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, and Mumbai, and aims to launch a total of 30 pathology laboratories in strategic geographies by FY24 and two super specialty labs in Mumbai and Delhi.

“Indira PathLabs will leverage Indira IVF’s already established network of 114 centres in the country. In the Phase 1 of expansion in FY23, it will gradually expand services to all major geographies where it has a robust presence including Lucknow, Patna, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Udaipur, Jaipur, Varanasi, Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, and Bengaluru to name a few,” the company stated on Tuesday.

The company claims that it aspires to launch its pathology offerings by way of fully-equipped, independent laboratories and harnessing the benefits of automation.

“At Indira IVF, we have always been determined to provide solutions under the same roof and we aspire to do the same with Indira PathLabs. With this integration, we will be able to address the full spectrum of diagnostics needs of women from the time of planning for a pregnancy to conception and delivery. Regular testing for different vitals becomes essential on this journey and we hope to help aspiring mothers through recommendations of our gynaecologist partners,” Dr. Nitiz Murdia – Managing Director & Co-Founder of Indira IVF said in a statement on Friday.

According to the company, the pathlabs will provide accessible, high-quality diagnostics services and hopes to bridge the existing gaps in the market specifically related to conception and the needs of women and their children.

The company aspires to incorporate more than 1000 tests to fully encompass the gamut of diagnostic investigations required on the journey of conception and leading to a healthy child’s birth, it claimed.

“Furthermore, genetic testing is an essential tool to ascertain the future child’s health and check for the presence of any genetic anomalies. In this regard, in addition to our pathology services, we also seek to introduce two genetic testing laboratories in the country that can perform highly specialised tests required for the prediction of such genetic anomalies in the child conceived,” he added.