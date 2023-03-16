ICMR approves kit to detect influenza, SARS-CoV2, and RSV

KRIVIDA TRIVUS developed by Chennai-based KRIYA Medical technologies on Thursday announced that it has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the company, the RT-qPCR kit can detect the presence or absence of three pathogens – Influenza (H1N1, H3N2,Yamagata and Victoria sublineages), SARS CoV2, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The three pathogens have similar initial symptoms but differ in how the illness progresses, how easily they spread, and how they are treated. The kit helps identify which pathogen is causing the respiratory illness, aiding clinicians and patients to opt for the right course of treatment, the company claimed.

KRIVIDA TRIVUS detects the specific virus causing a respiratory infection. Identifying the specific virus that is causing the infection can help clinicians understand the likely outcomes and how the patient will do, it claimed.

The company also claimed that the kit can help healthcare providers stay informed about the current burden of respiratory infections and be prepared for any new ones that may emerge.

“I would like to thank ICMR for their prompt and timely validation of KRIVIDA TRIVUS. Over the last several weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of H3N2 cases, as well as a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections in the country. We need a test that can clearly differentiate between these infections and help doctors create the right treatment plan. At KRIYA, we are committed to developing solutions that address challenging healthcare delivery problems. We recognize the importance of identifying the presence of viral pathogens causing respiratory illness and we understand the gaps that currently exist in the diagnostic stage. KRIVIDA TRIVUS can play a significant role in addressing these gaps and help clinicians with the right diagnosis,” Anu Moturi, CEO and Founder, KRIYA Medical Technologies, said in a statement.

All you need to know about KRIVIDA TRIVUS: