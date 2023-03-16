ICMR approves kit to detect influenza, SARS-CoV2, and RSV

KRIVIDA TRIVUS developed by Chennai-based KRIYA Medical technologies on Thursday announced that it has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
According to the company, the RT-qPCR kit can detect the presence or absence of three pathogens – Influenza (H1N1, H3N2,Yamagata and Victoria sublineages), SARS CoV2, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
The three pathogens have similar initial symptoms but differ in how the illness progresses, how easily they spread, and how they are treated. The kit helps identify which pathogen is causing the respiratory illness, aiding clinicians and patients to opt for the right course of treatment, the company claimed.
KRIVIDA TRIVUS detects the specific virus causing a respiratory infection. Identifying the specific virus that is causing the infection can help clinicians understand the likely outcomes and how the patient will do, it claimed.
The company also claimed that the kit can help healthcare providers stay informed about the current burden of respiratory infections and be prepared for any new ones that may emerge.
“I would like to thank ICMR for their prompt and timely validation of KRIVIDA TRIVUS. Over the last several weeks, we have seen an increase in the number of H3N2 cases, as well as a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections in the country. We need a test that can clearly differentiate between these infections and help doctors create the right treatment plan. At KRIYA, we are committed to developing solutions that address challenging healthcare delivery problems. We recognize the importance of identifying the presence of viral pathogens causing respiratory illness and we understand the gaps that currently exist in the diagnostic stage. KRIVIDA TRIVUS can play a significant role in addressing these gaps and help clinicians with the right diagnosis,” Anu Moturi, CEO and Founder, KRIYA Medical Technologies, said in a statement.
All you need to know about KRIVIDA TRIVUS:
- The kit has the shortest cycle time of 27 minutes. The time taken for result to be read can vary between 50-60 minutes
- It’s an open kit that can be used in all the available RT PCR equipment.
- The KRIVIDA TRIVUS effectively distinguishes between Influenza, SARS CoV2, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, within the shortest TAT (turnaround time), enabling immediate line of treatment. Given that there is no line of treatment or quarantine requirements specific to H3N2 Vs HIN1 subtypes of Influenza virus, it is important to be aware that clinical diagnostic kits differentiating between specific subtypes of Influenza is redundant.
- The kit is evaluated by ICMR at National Institute of Virology, Pune, using 225 known positive samples and 85 negative samples. The overall sensitivity of KRIVIDA TRIVUS is 99.11% and specificity is 100%
- The kit will be produced at KRIYA’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Oragadam in Chennai. The test is priced competitively, and it will soon be commercially available across the country.