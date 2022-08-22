HORIBA partners with SigTuple to accelerate AI-assisted digital pathology in India

HORIBA, one of the global leaders in a wide range of medical diagnostic equipment, and SigTuple, a medtech company that develops AI-powered digital microscopy solutions, announced today a partnership to accelerate adoption of SigTuple’s AI100 across the Indian subcontinent

HORIBA, a medical diagnostic company, and SigTuple, a MedTech company, on Monday, announced a partnership to accelerate the adoption of SigTuple’s AI100 across the Indian subcontinent.

“SigTuple’s AI100 is the premier solution for AI-assisted digital pathology. Its AI-based cell classification is presented to a pathologist on a cloud platform, standardising the quality and increasing the efficiency of the pathologist multifold. Further, showcasing the microscopic view of the slide remotely drives seamless transition from manual microscopy to digital microscopy and enables tele-pathology. AI100 is complementary to HORIBA’s existing product portfolio and through this partnership, HORIBA and its affiliates will distribute AI100 across the Indian subcontinent,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

ALSO READ | Towards a consistent regulatory framework in India’s medical device industry

The company claims that SigTuple’s AI100 currently automates the microscopic review of the two most common tests coming to the lab – peripheral blood smear and urine, with plans to add AI capabilities for more tests on the same platform.

“It is truly an honour for us to partner with the HORIBA India team. In a very short time, HORIBA has disrupted the market and emerged as a leader in the small-midsized lab and the high-end market – covering 10,000+ customers in the region. AI100 added to HORIBA’s existing portfolio, enables a complete automation solution to be offered to all labs. This partnership is a strong vote of confidence on the SigTuple team’s efforts over the last 7 years and will go a long way in driving the adoption of AI powered digital cell morphology across the Indian subcontinent. This is also one of the first, if not the first, the instance of a global medical device major getting into a distribution partnership with an Indian start-up,” stated, Dr.Tathagato Rai Dastidar – Founder & CEO, SigTuple in a statement on Monday.

According to experts, the peripheral blood smear review is a powerful and essential diagnostic tool that provides clinicians information about a variety of diseases such as blood-related cancers, anaemia, viral and bacterial infections, haematological disorders, and several other life-threatening medical conditions.

At present, almost all the labs in the country do this manually. AI100 not only standardises the reporting quality but by enabling tele-pathology, it allows pathologists sitting in one location to look at cases across the world, the company stated on Monday.

ALSO READ | China medical devices market to surpass $42 billion in 2022