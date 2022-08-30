Healthians set to become profitable in FY2022-23; Registers over Rs 500 crore annualised revenue

Healthians on Tuesday announced that it is set to become Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) positive this year. According to its press statement, the company claims that it is one of the first startups in the healthcare industry set to achieve this milestone and is on course to register over INR 500 crore in annualized revenues this financial year.

At present, the company has a Positive Contribution Margin of 167 crores with a negative EBITDA of 90 Crore as compared to 68 crore Positive Contribution Margin and a negative EBITDA of 42 crore in FY 2020-21, it claimed.

The diagnostic company also claimed that Healthians’ revenues are growing at a rate of over 150 percent compared to the preceding financial year, and it is confident of carrying this momentum forward. Reportedly, Healthians’ revenues increased by 70% YOY last year.

“Our highly-trained phlebotomists and state-of-the-art laboratories have ensured high customer satisfaction, resulting in consistent growth driven by industry highest repeats and referrals. At our current growth rate, we are confident of achieving profitability within the next few months,” Deepak Sahni, the CEO and Founder of Healthians said in a statement.

Moreover, Healthians has observed a 150 percent and 285 percent YOY growth rate in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities respectively in the last two years. It also claimed that the company has firmly established itself as a market leader in the health-test-at-home space, with over 4 million households trusting its services.

“More than 60 percent of Healthians’ business comes from referrals and repeat clients, highlighting the company’s customer satisfaction scores. While the company’s revenues maintain a healthy growth trajectory, Healthians has also managed to optimise its laboratory and operations costs, further helping it on its path to profitability,” the company stated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Healthians also announced the launch of its operations in Bangladesh and UAE (United Arab Emirates) and plans to start providing services in these regions by the end of the year.

ALSO READ | Healthians launches India’s first live reporting for diagnostic tests