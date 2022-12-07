Global sepsis tests market set to surpass $2 billion in 2030: GlobalData

GlobalData, a data and analytics company, on Tuesday, said that the global procalcitonin tests (PCT) markets are set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% from $752 million in 2022 to $2.1 billion in 2030.

According to the data and analytics company, this growth is driven by the increasing burden of sepsis worldwide in addition to the increased public awareness, according to GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company.

Reportedly, the use of procalcitonin testing for sepsis management is highest in the United States, which accounted for about 40 percent of the global market value in 2022. The country also serves as a major hub for sepsis-related clinical studies, claims GlobalData.

“Compared to the regions that accept CE mark for in vitro diagnostics, such as European countries, most of the North American markets lack exposure to point of care PCT tests and testing platforms,” Cynthia Stinchcombe, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData said in a statement.

According to GlobalData, adequate healthcare spending and increasing adoption of immunoassay platforms from companies with high market shares such as Roche, bioMérieux, and Abbott have streamlined the use of automated immunoassay tests. Because of this, there is a reduced reliance on semi-quantitative lateral flow assays in North America compared to other regions of the world that still rely on qualitative tests, it claimed.

“Procalcitonin testing volumes will be driven by use in antibiotic stewardship programs to improve antibiotic prescribing. Risks to the established PCT market include adoption of alternative biomarkers for sepsis management or development of competing technology to standard immunoassays,” Stinchcombe said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, awareness of PCT testing for sepsis has been driven by campaigns such as World Sepsis Day and the Surviving Sepsis Campaign.

The data and analytics company also said that regional and international advocacy groups such as the UK Sepsis Trust, World Sepsis Alliance and its regional partner organizations have also supported the development of guiding policies on sepsis prevention and management and championing collaboration with United Nations organisations, partners, and healthcare and industry stakeholders to enhance sepsis treatment and infection prevention.

“Growth opportunities for PCT testing will be found in low- and middle-income countries where the burden of sepsis is highest. Point-of-care (POC) offerings, including lateral flow immunoassays or mobile testing platforms, may play a key role in further driving the adoption of PCT testing in these growth markets,” Stinchcombe added.

