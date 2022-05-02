Genes2Me launches real-time PCR kit for simultaneous detection and classification of COVID-19 and Flu

Genes2Me announced on Monday that it has recently launched a real-time PCR kit, which detects Influenza A/B, RSV and SARS-CoV-2. With the help of this kit, COVFlu, influenza A/B, RSV, RNaseP, and COVID-19 can be detected simultaneously with just one single test kit where all the targets of Influenza A/B, RSV and SARS-CoV-2 have been labelled with different dyes.

The company claims that the kit can also detect patients with any known variants including Omicron in a single process. Moreover, the kit has received approval from DCGI and has 100 percent sensitivity and 100 percent specificity as per the report from ICMR approved validation centre, the company claims.

“We have been always one step ahead in bringing an innovative range of products to the country. Currently, there are many common symptoms such as fever, diarrhoea, cold, cough, etc. in COVID and non-COVID affected patients. People have to go for multiple tests to detect if they have Flu like symptoms but now labs can detect all of these viruses using COVFlu kit in a single test by taking nasal and throat samples which will ultimately save time and money. The kit’s run time is less than 50 minutes which can help diagnostics labs increase efficiency and daily testing capacity. We aim to place this kit in the top 100 private labs in India in the next 3 months including labs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” Neeraj Gupta, Founder and CEO, Genes2Me said.

Gupta also informed that they currently have the capacity to manufacture 5 million test kits in a week however, it can be scaled up to 1 million tests in a day with the added demand.

Meanwhile, the kit is also being launched on the Rapi-Q HT platform which is a rapid point of care solution by Genes2me and gives results in just 30 minutes and can be used for mass screening programs, the company said in its press statement on Monday.