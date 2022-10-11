Genes2Me launches Rapi-Q- Point of Care RT PCR for diseases like HPV and Tuberculosis

Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its Rapi-Q- Point of Care RT PCR solution for 1-8 samples. The company claims that it is easy to use and gives faster results in less than 45 minutes. This CE-IVD marked POC solution delivers superior performance, high sensitivity, and stable detection, the company claimed.

Rapi-Q point of care RT PCR has been approved by ICMR after stringent quality checks.

This small, light, and easy-to-carry system can process up to 8 samples in a single run. Rapi-Q is ideal for detecting several diseases, including tuberculosis, HPV, 3H (HIV, HCV and HBV), tropical Fever and respiratory ailments, the company claims.

According to the diagnostic company, the Rapi-Q comprises an eight-well block design with four fluorescent channels.

“Rapi-Q is the choice of care for hospitals, blood banks, health clinics, research laboratories, and airports. Today, large volumes of samples need to be tested in clinical laboratories; thus, it takes a long time for results to be interpreted. We understood the need for point-of-care testing so that tests could be performed at the patient’s location and beyond the laboratories. The test provides much faster access to accurate test results for several diseases at once, allowing for more rapid clinical decision-making and more-appropriate treatments and interventions. In addition, Rapi-Q can help minimize time-dependent changes in samples which can be caused due to delays in the transport of samples to the clinical laboratory. Also, since it tests up to 8 samples at once and has a long service life, the test is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly,” Neeraj Gupta, Genes2Me Founder and CEO, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The diagnostic company claims that it can perform singleplex and multiplex for qualitative/ quantitative analysis, melting curve analysis, genotyping, etc. Since it is lightweight (less than 3 kg), it can be easily installed in places of mass testing.

According to the company, the test offers high sensitivity, accuracy and top-notch performance in detecting various diseases. It is also compatible with over 50 lyophilized room temperature stable disease detection kits. This system provides automated analysis, interpretation and reports, it claimed.

“The Genes2Me Rapi-Q point-of-care RTPCR system provides a convenient format for highly sensitive and specific diseases. Because of its portability and evaluation of several samples at once, Rapi-Q can become a game changer in detecting infectious diseases in remote or resource-limited areas that do not have access to diagnostic labs,” the company stated on Monday.

