Genes2Me launches NGS-based clinical panels for oncology, personalised medicine and hereditary diseases in India

Genes2Me announced on Monday the launch of its wide range of Next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based panels for oncology, personalised medicine, and hereditary diseases. According to the company’s press statement, by selectively targeting the clinically significant genes, these NGS panels enable comprehensive analysis with the most effective sequencing throughput. These panels have been designed and validated for all the common NGS platforms from Illumina, Thermo Fisher ION, and MGI, the company claims.

The company also informed that the Genes2Me PAN Cancer panel has coverage of 525 genes. “With just 50 ng of nucleic acid, the panel can detect the following biomarkers in one assay: single nucleotide variations (SNVs), insertions/deletions (INDELs), copy number variations (CNVs), microsatellite instability (MSI), fusions, splice variants and oncogenic viruses, as well as measuring the tumour mutation burden (TMB),” the IVD kit manufacturers said in a statement.

Moreover, the Liquid Biopsy NGS panels for colon, breast, and lung cancer are quite unique where superior detection sensitivity for low-frequency variants can be achieved from a limited amount of Blood samples. Additionally, the NGS panels for Personalised Genomics allow for precise selection and dosage of prescribed drugs, and detection of genetic variants associated with drug metabolism, epilepsy, and anti-tuberculosis, the company claims.

Genes2Me’s Clinical Exome Sequencing (CES) Extended panel allows comprehensive genomic profiling of a variety of genetic diseases including over 7,500 clinically significant genes that are not covered in any other panels, the company claimed. The other targeted panels for Cardiovascular disorders, Neurological conditions, Bleeding Disorders, Metabolic disorders, Dermatology, etc. will also ease the classification of these complicated conditions. All these NGS panels are backed with Automated Data analysis pipelines which simplify the Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary analysis.

“The new range of NGS clinical panels from Genes2Me is an exciting development in the Molecular diagnostics space. Till now, most the Diagnostic Labs and Hospitals are having In-house Next Generation Sequencing platforms. These Instruments have been under-utilised as of now due to the unavailability of Easy-to-Use and Cost-Effective Clinical Assays on these platforms which can be directly used for Diagnostic purposes. The clinical panels from Genes2Me have been coupled with Analysis pipelines which allow every NGS lab for targeted testing of these complex disorders (with simplified wet lab and analysis workflow) enabling clinicians to make accurate decisions for Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Therapy against these conditions,” Neeraj Gupta, Founder, and CEO of Genes2Me said in a statement.