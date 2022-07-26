Genes2Me announces launch of RT PCR-based kit for Monkeypox Virus

Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd. on Tuesday announced that they have developed the Real-Time PCR-based kit for quick detection of the Monkeypox virus. The diagnostic company claims that the kit has a fast turnaround result time of less than 50 minutes.

According to the company’s press statement, this kit is available in both the standard version for any commonly available Real-Time PCR instruments as well as Point-of-Care format on Genes2Me Rapi-Q HT Rapid RT-PCR device.

“The Point-of-Care solution can be used for screening at multiple sites including Hospitals, Airports, Diagnostic Labs, Health Camps, etc.,” it stated.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rapidly spreading Monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. According to the global health agency, there are over 16,000 reported cases of Monkeypox in more than 75 countries.

“Scientists from Genes2Me have been able to develop “POX-Q Multiplexed RT-PCR kit” for the detection of Monkeypox virus along with differentiation from Varicella Zoster Virus (Chicken Pox) in a single tube multiplex reaction format. First of its kind ‘Made in India’ product, this kit is available as Research-Use only (RUO) and based on Gold standard Taqman chemistry based RT PCR method,” it stated.

The WHO recommended specimen type for laboratory confirmation of Monkeypox is skin lesion material, including swabs of lesion surface and/or exudate, roofs from more than one lesion, or lesion crusts. Hence, for the detection of Monkeypox, both dry swabs and swabs placed in VTM can be used.

“This unprecedented time underscores the importance of diagnostic assays in health security preparedness and readiness. We wanted to be prepared ahead of time for this virus. Understanding the value of time, we have launched this RT PCR for Monkeypox which will give the result in less than 50 minutes with the highest accuracy. Genes2Me always strives to bring in revolutionary and path-breaking solutions for critical health conditions which can help in the screening of masses during any health emergency. We have the current capacity to manufacture 5 million test kits in a week, however, it can be scaled up to 2 million tests in a day with the added demand, said Mr. Neeraj Gupta, CEO and Founder of Genes2Me in a statement.

He also highlighted that the Genes2Me team also introduced “RT-Direct” as the first Made-in-India COVID-19 Extraction Free RT-PCR Kit,with coverage of 3 targets specific for SARS-CoV-2 which give results in less than 40 minutes.