Gati Diagnostic Centre adds Carestream DRX Compass to its diagnostics repertoire

Jaipur based Gati Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd has added the Carestream DRX Compass to its diagnostics repertoire to enhance its diagnostic capabilities. The DRX-Compass offers Radiologist the flexibility to customize their fully featured room as per the floor space, workflow and budget. Radiology equipment DRX Compass is US-FDA and EU approved and compliant with ALARA principle to help navigate and accelerate to give superb performance.

Dinesh MN, Additional Director General-ACB, inaugurated the radiology solution in the centre. Gati Diagnostic will become a fully-fitted diagnostic center with the investment in the DRX Compass. This will also help digital radiology reach the less prominent cities of India.



Speaking about the launch, Niraj Srivastava, General Manager- Sales North, Carestream India, said, “During our discussions, we understood that the centre wanted to have a world-class digital radiology solution with superb image quality that supports the accurate diagnosis, enhances workflow efficiency, increases the productivity of radiology department and caters to the demands of patient convenience as well. With our recently launched DRX Compass, we believe we have presented a system that will help Gati navigate all current and future requirements and accelerate their radiology practice. We are indeed proud to have partnered with Gati Diagnostics in their endeavor to build a world-class facility.”

Speaking about the DRX Compass and its capabilities, Mahipal Khedar, Director of Gati Diagnostics, said, “Our vision is to provide best-in-class healthcare facilities with the latest equipment in all segments. To this end, we met with many company officials, but with our vision, we felt that Carestream’s DRX Compass is the best fit for all our requirements. Whether it is the latest technology, first-in-class features, future-ready, or scalable, we are happy to associate with Carestream with their latest device.”

Carestream Health is a US-based MedTech Corporation with worldwide operations focused on X-ray imaging systems for medical, industrial, and electronic applications.