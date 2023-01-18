Fujifilm inaugurates health screening centre in Mumbai

Fujifilm India on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its flagship health screening center ‘NURA’ which focuses on the early detection of cancer and other lifestyle diseases. ‘NURA’ is a collaboration between FUJIFILM India and Dr. Kutty’s Healthcare.

“Fujifilm India, opened its first NURA health screening center in Bengaluru, followed by Gurugram and now Mumbai to launch its health screening service business in India. The NURA center is equipped with Fujifilm’s various medical devices capable of providing high-definition images including CT scan and mammography system. The medical IT systems of NURA centers are based on AI technology that are designed to support doctors, to carry out screening and tests for cancer and lifestyle diseases,” the company stated on Wednesday.

The company claimed that NURA centres will complete the procedure of complete body screening in 120 minutes followed by a meeting with specialist doctor who explain the results of the screening.

Studies show that the five-year survival rate among cancer patients in India is said to be around 30 percent as opposed to 70 percent in Japan.

Reportedly, one of the factors behind the low survival rate in India is the low proliferation of health screening services, imposing practical difficulty in achieving early detection and early treatment of cancer.

“Our top priority has always been to ensure the highest health standards in every region where we operate. We have a special connection with Mumbai and fulfilling our promise of the world-class Fujifilm NURA center was most awaited. Our effort with this center is to provide a central location to the whole of Mumbai so that it is easily accessible to all. I am sure that this state-of-the-art facility will support strengthening the early disease detection landscape of Mumbai and its adjoining areas. With support from corporates and individuals, we will be able to fight serious illnesses by diagnosing them at early stages and increasing the life expectancy to a larger extent,” Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said in a statement.

Located at Worli in Mumbai, NURA health screening centre will tap into insights gained through health screening services, the company claimed.