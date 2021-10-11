Emerging startups disrupting the healthcare industry with innovative diagnostic solutions

Various start-ups have been emerging since then and have been disrupting the industry with innovations including those of telehealth, teleconsultations, and especially diagnostic solutions.

A prominent area where technology is bringing about major diagnostic care disruptions is reproductive healthcare and sexual wellness

By Nilay Mehrotra,

Ever since the pandemic came into the picture, digitisation boomed significantly in the healthcare sector. Consequently, the health tech era witnessed a surge and transformed the healthcare segment at unimaginable levels. Various start-ups have been emerging since then and have been disrupting the industry with innovations including those of telehealth, teleconsultations, and especially diagnostic solutions.

The Pandemic Carving The Path For Digital Disruption Of The Diagnostics Sector

Diagnostics form the backbone of the healthcare sector. As per a WHO study, although the segment comprises less than 5% of hospital costs, their findings influence 60–70% of healthcare decision-making. It helps in analysing the medical condition of the patient and guiding them toward the right course of medication, treatment, or surgery.

Adopting technology is essential in catering to the rising demand of consumers and having a competitive edge in the market. Considering this, industry players are leveraging the power of technology to offer new-age healthcare solutions. The diagnostics market is treading on the path of automation with the help of advanced solutions such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

A report by Research and Markets highlights this trend and states that the global lab automation market is anticipated to reach $8.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%. The study further points out that with the booming demand for quality healthcare, the volume of laboratory testing is also rising exponentially.

This implies that since the need for faster and accurate diagnostics is surging, brands in the industry are prompted to adopt technology to ensure quality. High-end lab tests need to be easy to use and easily available for the public.

Be it sample collection from home, the digitisation of records, or a quicker result turnaround time, technology has enabled people to have access to reliable and instant diagnostics services. They can avail these facilities right from the comfort of their homes while still adhering to the pandemic-induced social distancing norms, ensuring safety. The digital disruption has indeed revolutionised the diagnostics sector at significant levels since 2020!

Digitisation Is Paving The Way For A Reproductive And Sexual HealthCare Revolution

A prominent area where technology is bringing about major diagnostic care disruptions is reproductive healthcare and sexual wellness. Owing to the social taboo associated with the subject, the growth of the sexual and reproductive diagnostics segment has been full of obstacles. However, new and innovative entrepreneurs and start-ups are leaving no stone unturned as they effectively merge technology with expert medical assistance to provide affordable, convenient, and end-to-end solutions around fertility, reproductive health and sexual wellness.

Home Semen Analysis: A Revolutionary Innovation In Reproductive Diagnostics

One of the noteworthy offerings in the field of reproductive diagnostics that deserves a special mention is the semen analysis. A semen analysis helps assess male fertility by evaluating the health, quality, and viability of semen and sperm. The diagnostic screening tests several parameters such as semen volume, pH and liquefaction, as well as sperm motility, morphology, and concentration. The test gauges the problematic areas one may face when planning a natural conception.

Apart from testing male infertility, another application of the semen analysis is to evaluate the success rate of vasectomy. Once the procedure is performed, the semen is tested and the results are analysed to check the sperm concentration in the semen.

Even though the semen analysis is a fairly new invention, industry leaders have made concerted efforts to make the process of sperm testing smooth, easy, and convenient for patients. A recognised industry player in the reproductive health and sexual wellness industry boasts of having recently launched Asia’s first at-home semen collection kit. This strategy can make sperm testing all the more safe, feasible, convenient, affordable and accessible.

A report by Research and Markets on the global semen analysis market states that the segment was valued at $377.73 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to hit the $592.78 million mark by 2026. They report that awareness about advanced fertility solutions and a growing number of product launches in the market are contributing to boosting the segment in the APAC region.

This new-age concept of semen analysis coupled with at-home collection kits lends a helping hand in the significant evolution of reproductive diagnostics. Innovations like these help bridge the gap and aim at mitigating the fear of being recognised at fertility and sex clinics – a cause of embarrassment and shame due to societal norms. Backed by technology, this brand is upscaling reproductive healthcare and is playing a pivotal role in breaking all social taboos that hinder the growth of the sector.

Summing Up!

Diagnostics form the very core of the healthcare segment. It builds a robust foundation for timely, accurate, and high-quality treatment. However, despite its relevance, it is one of the most undervalued industries.

To ensure a timely and accurate diagnosis, and overcome obstacles the sector faces, the need of the hour is to boost the segment digitally. This is likely the reason start-ups are increasingly foraying into the diagnostics market, transforming it! With digital disruption and increasing entrepreneurial interest, the diagnostics sector (specifically reproductive diagnostics) is expected to have a promising future in the times to come.

(The author is Founder, and CEO, Janani. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)

