Early Diagnosis: Transforming Lives Affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy

By Dr Smilu Mohanlal

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a rare genetic disorder that affects the motor neurons in the spinal cord, resulting in muscle weakness and progressive loss of movement. It is caused by a mutation in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene, leading to a deficiency in the survival motor neuron protein (SMN) which is critical for the normal functioning and survival of motor neurons. SMA is the cause of the most infantile deaths worldwide than any other genetic disorder. According to a study, the incidence of SMA in India is one in 7,744 live births- approximately 3,200 Indian babies each year.

SMA and its challenges

SMA is a progressive condition and poses significant challenges. Without timely intervention, most children do not survive beyond their second birthday. SMA can affect the muscles involved in breathing, leading to respiratory complications. In addition, infants with SMA may experience difficulties in breastfeeding or bottle feeding and hence, maintaining adequate nutrition and preventing malnutrition becomes a constant concern for SMA patients. Moreover, coping with a chronic and progressive condition like SMA can take a toll on the emotional well-being of patients and their families.

Early diagnosis leads to improved outcomes

Considering the impact that the condition has on the life of a patient, early diagnosis through newborn screening becomes important. It allows for prompt initiation of appropriate treatments, which can help slow the progression of the disease, improve motor functions, and potentially lead to better outcomes. Early diagnosis also enables families to access comprehensive care, including physical and occupational therapies, respiratory support, and multidisciplinary interventions tailored to the specific needs of the patient. Timely administration of disease-modifying therapies has shown to be more effective in preventing the progression of SMA and improving overall survival.

Need of adopting newborn screening models

Newborn screening programs are in place at the national level in numerous developed and developing countries. The UK has implemented a model for newborn screening for select conditions including SMA. The country began its national SMA screening program in September 2020 and involves the systematic screening of all newborn babies for SMA as part of routine newborn screening. The program has had a profound impact by enabling early detection, timely interventions, and improved outcomes.

Some other countries which have implemented newborn screening models include the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Japan, China, Thailand, and South Korea.

While a national-level program might be difficult to implement in India owing to its population and infrastructure setup, they serve as a model for us and our healthcare systems to undertake effective newborn screening programs for high-risk infants wherein both parents are carriers.

In conclusion, newborn screening for SMA plays a vital role in the early identification of infants with the condition. It enables timely treatment initiation, proactive management, and improved quality of life. By incorporating newborn screening into healthcare programs, we can make significant strides in combating SMA and improving outcomes for affected individuals.

(The author is a Consultant Paediatric Neurologist, MIMS, Kerala. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)