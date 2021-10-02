Diagnostic start-up DIVOC Health gets NABL Accreditation for its lab in Delhi

Recently, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also reiterated the importance of having NABL accreditation.

October 2, 2021 4:53 PM
Diagnostic start-up DIVOC Health has received National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for one of its labs in Delhi.

Recently, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also reiterated the importance of having NABL accreditation. It also informed the Delhi High Court (HC) that the certification is a must for enrollment of private labs for Covid-19 testing as it confirms the readiness of labs to undertake molecular testing of SARS-Cov-2.

The NABL certification will ensure that the laboratory is standardized and is adhering to quality protocols.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kanav Kahol, CEO, DIVOC Health said, “We at DIVOC aim to bring market solutions that address the fundamental needs of the healthcare system. We have promised our customers to get each and every lab by DIVOC accredited. Accreditation is important for the laboratory and its customers as it ensures quality testing and outcome. Providing accurate diagnosis to our patients and adhering to the technology standards set by us is our first and foremost priority.”

DIVOC Health began its operations during the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. The first lab was launched in August 2020 and since then it has been spreading its network in Delhi NCR. The company has a line-up of launches during this year and aims to expand rapidly with multiple laboratories.

DIVOC Health’s business model centers around taking up standalone pathology labs. They are working with the goal of having 100 labs under its management in the upcoming years. Currently, the startup collects around 600 tests every day and has helped more than 150000 customers. The startup has witnessed growth in the past one year and now is eyeing to expand its network across India.

DIVOC Laboratories was formed by leading global health experts and practitioners to enable a digitally empowered integrated approach to diagnostics.  Their team from the United Kingdom and India is committed to bringing 21st-century innovations into diagnostics.  The core management team has more than 50 years of experience in healthcare innovations. With the aim of providing a modern, quality-driven digital approach to laboratory operations, the company is designed in a way that provides consumers unprecedented convenience, reliability and impactful innovations.

