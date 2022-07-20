Development of new liquid biopsy test in Australia to allow earlier esophageal cancer detection: GlobalData

GlobalData, a data and analytics company claimed on Wednesday that as Australia-based Proteomics International Laboratories has recently secured an exclusive worldwide licence to commercialise a liquid biopsy test to detect esophageal cancer, it is expected to increase the diagnosis rates and allow earlier cancer detection in the country.

GlobalData has predicted that Australia’s oncology market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 2% between 2022 and 2030. Meanwhile, Proteomics International has secured a licence agreement from QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute to validate biomarkers in a joint study of more than 300 patients earlier this year.

“The liquid biopsy test will not only lead to the early diagnosis of esophageal cancer but also reduces unwanted endoscopy procedures leading to better utilization of healthcare resources. At present, costly, invasive, and time-consuming endoscopic biopsy procedures are the gold standards for diagnosing esophageal cancer. The potential for a liquid biopsy approach will result in the timely screening of cancer while identifying the right individuals for endoscopy procedures and reducing the burden on others who are not in need,” Shachee Singh, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement.

Moreover, Proteomics will now undertake additional studies to confirm the diagnostic performance of the potential new blood test, which will take approximately six months.

“Delayed diagnosis of esophageal cancer due to the late onset of symptoms is leading to poor prognosis and a high mortality rate. The recent liquid biopsy advances, including the development of new blood-based biomarker tests and advancements in endoscopic imaging, are expected to further drive the oncology market in Australia,” Singh added.