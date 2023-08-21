CrisprBits partners with Molbio Diagnostics to launch innovative CRISPR-based Point-of-Care tests

CrisprBits on Friday announced a strategic collaboration with Molbio Diagnostics, a pioneer in point-of-care diagnostic solutions. The intent of this collaboration is to revolutionize point of care diagnostics by the introduction of CRISPR in Point-of-Care (POC) tests, the company claimed.

“The strategic partnership between CrisprBits and Molbio Diagnostics represents a significant milestone in the advancement of accessible, cost effective and accurate diagnostic testing in the frontline. The collaboration is set to identify and capitalize on market opportunities, bringing together their respective strengths and expertise. By harnessing the unprecedented sensitivity and specificity of RNA guide-based target identification of nucleic acid, and the presence of both cis and trans-cleavage property of certain Cas enzymes, CrisprBits has developed a platform to build rapid, precise, and affordable POC tests for a wide range of disease and health conditions. CrisprBits will spearhead the development of its platform, PathCrisp, for Point-of-Care testing,” the company said in a statement.

Simultaneously, Molbio Diagnostics will leverage its large-scale manufacturing capability and well-established sales and marketing network to promote and distribute the developed POC tests worldwide, it added.

“The reimagination of health systems in India has to ride on a central role played by “pervasive” diagnostic tests POCTs (Point-of-care tests) that are light on instruments, affordable and designed for ease of use by community health workers. This would enable better preventive care and early detection interventions in treatment. This innovation has to be driven in the LMICs (Low and Middle Income Countries) as developed economies have legacy infrastructure that addresses these issues with access to labs or clinics at a different scale. By teaming up with Molbio Diagnostics, we are combining our innovations in instrument-light CRISPR POCTs to develop and distribute a new generation of tests that are pervasive and will enable early detection and timely treatment,” said Dr. Vijay Chandru, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder, CrisprBits

According to the company, the collaboration will focus on building POCTs for swift and accurate detection of various pathogens and genetic markers at the site. The tests will be made available in diverse settings, including clinics, hospitals, and resource-limited areas, where access to reliable diagnostic tools is crucial.

“We are very excited about this partnership with CrisprBits. The coming together of their innovation and Molbio’s strengths in translation, manufacturing and distribution has the potential to rapidly provide cutting edge diagnostics solutions where it is required the most. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our overarching mission to provide reliable and accessible point-of-care diagnostic solutions that empower healthcare professionals globally,” Dr. Chandrashekar Nair, Chief Technical Officer of Molbio Diagnostics said in a statement.

This strategic alliance aims to streamline the development, manufacturing, and distribution processes, ensuring the swift availability of these transformative POC tests to healthcare facilities and communities around the world, it added.