Challenges in symptom recognition and diagnostic testing can impact outcome in vascular disease patients: Abbott Research

The research suggests that setting industry-wide standards in diagnostic technologies, including tools, processes and training, can optimize the patient experience.

The Beyond Intervention research reveals that healthcare administrators are more likely to rate an experience for people suffering from cardiovascular disease as more positive than the patients themselves.

Abbott, a global healthcare company has recently released a new global market research that highlights the challenges associated with the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

This latest research identified inconsistencies in patient care delivery, access to technology that supports accurate diagnosis and issues of health equity resulting in inadequate care for underserved communities as major barriers in managing cardiovascular disease.

The report also underscores the differences in how patients and healthcare providers perceive the effectiveness of the care being delivered.

As part of its Beyond Intervention initiative, the company’s multi-year global research program is designed to examine the vascular patient experience from the perspectives of patients, physicians, and healthcare leaders.

With inputs from 1,800 patients, physicians and healthcare leaders, the Beyond Intervention initiative found that setting industry-wide standards in diagnostic technologies, including tools, processes and training, can optimize the patient experience with better diagnoses and referrals as well as physician and patient education on disease state awareness and symptom identification.

“The latest data from the Beyond Intervention initiative reveals diverging views between patients and healthcare administrators on how each views the patient experience and the impact of inequities across the healthcare continuum,” said Nick West M.D., chief medical officer and divisional vice president of medical affairs at Abbott’s vascular business.

“This research solidifies the need for physicians to leverage innovative technologies to improve the ability to make and communicate a diagnosis as early as possible in the patient journey,” he said.

Key Research Findings

Key insights from the research include improved patient experiences depend on appropriate intervention in the earliest stages of the healthcare journey. The research suggests that setting industry-wide standards in diagnostic technologies, including tools, processes and training, can optimize the patient experience. This will enable physicians to make faster, more accurate individual diagnoses and referrals, including continuing physician and patient education on disease state awareness and symptom identification. Health administrators and patients have differing views on the current patient experience.

The Beyond Intervention research reveals that healthcare administrators are more likely to rate an experience for people suffering from cardiovascular disease as more positive than the patients themselves. However, both patients and physicians in India see the CAD/PAD experience much better than global averages. With respect to patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in India, 60% of health administrators consider the patient experience ideal, while 54% of patients believe this to be true.

Over a third of vascular patients stated they have to “constantly” provide medical history and information to physicians. In addition, 1 in 4 healthcare providers and 37% hospital leaders believe a lack of medical record integration among providers results in a limited exchange of patient history and information, creating inefficiencies and barriers for early and accurate diagnosis of CAD and PAD.

Forty per cent Indian physicians feel that a ‘lack of standardized approach for diagnosis CAD/PAD’ is a key barrier for accurate diagnosis. Artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health solutions can improve patient care. Advanced technologies like AI can benefit primary care physicians and specialists by optimizing diagnosis, identifying patient symptoms previously undetected or passed over, and improving the vascular patient experience. In fact, 43% Indian patients acknowledged the value of artificial intelligence to help diagnose CAD/PAD earlier. Research reveals that people from underserved communities have greater challenges accessing care, understanding symptoms, and receiving diagnoses.

Patients with CAD and PAD who identify as underserved report significantly more emotional impacts than their non-underserved counterparts. Female patients reported significantly more challenges than their male counterparts. Issues of health equity related to socioeconomic status, age and gender need to be addressed as a significant barrier to both timely diagnosis and improving the patient experience.

Dr. Ajit Mullasari, Director of Cardiology, Institute of cardiovascular diseases, Madras Medical Mission, Chennai, commenting on the research findings said, “India is a diverse country and there are many challenges in vascular care. We need to design and include innovative technologies, foster a culture of greater collaboration, and implement uniform diagnosis and screening protocols to ensure that many more people can continue to benefit across the continuum of vascular care. Innovation needs people, processes and policy to move work together for optimum patient outcomes.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.