Centre revokes restrictions on export of Covid diagnostic kits, RT-PCR kits, reagents

The revoking of export restrictions also includes RT-PCR kits and reagents, Covid-19 rapid antigen testing kits, VTM kits and reagents among others.

By:Updated: Oct 18, 2021 6:35 PM
centre, export restrictions, covid-19 testing kits, reagents, DGFTIn order to meet domestic needs amid increasing Covid-19 cases, export restrictions were imposed on diagnostic kits and reagents in June last year and August 16, 2021.

Centre has revoked the export restrictions on Covid-19 testing kits and reagents including instruments/apparatus with decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, as per a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification.

The revoking of export restrictions also includes RT-PCR kits and reagents, Covid-19 rapid antigen testing kits, VTM kits and reagents, synthetic fibre swabs, RNA extraction kits and reagents, Proteinase K, magnetic stand and beads.

“The export policy of all diagnostic kits and reagents (including instruments/apparatus)  is being made free with immediate effect,” the DGFT stated in a notification.

In order to meet domestic needs amid increasing Covid-19 cases, export restrictions were imposed on diagnostic kits and reagents in June last year and August 16, 2021. An exporter has to seek licence or permission from the government for exports of goods which are under a restricted category.

One of the empowered groups on Covid-19 management had recommended that export restrictions be revoked from Covid-19 diagnostic kits and free export of these products be allowed till further intimation at a meeting on September 30, 2021.

Union health ministry in a notification on October 1, 2021 said the export restrictions are being revoked and RT-PCR kits, RNA extraction kits, VTMs and RAT kits will be allowed for export. If required the restrictions may be reinforced,” it stated.

In another notification, the directorate revoked a ban on exports of melt blown fabric of any GSM, used in air filtration equipment, mask materials and liquid filtering materials. “The melt blown fabric of any GSM has been made free for export with immediate effect,” it said.

The DGFT had earlier also revised its decision, dated October 4, on export of syringes with or without needles in a separate notification.

Earlier, it was put under restricted category for export purposes, but now the export restrictions are there for only 0.5 ml/ 1ml AD (auto–disable) syringes, 0.5 ml/1 ml/2 ml/3 ml disposable syringes and 1ml/2 ml/3 ml RUP (re-use prevention) syringes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

India may soon be flooded with COVID-19 pill

India may soon be flooded with COVID-19 pill

Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study

Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study

Coal expansion could cause over 5,200 premature deaths, 8,300 preterm births in Delhi this decade

Coal expansion could cause over 5,200 premature deaths, 8,300 preterm births in Delhi this decade

Puducherry reports 93 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry reports 93 new COVID-19 cases

Malnutrition affects rich, poor alike: Health experts

Malnutrition affects rich, poor alike: Health experts

World Heart Day: Measure the right BP to get your BP right!

World Heart Day: Measure the right BP to get your BP right!