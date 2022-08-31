BD India launches rapid molecular tool for detecting multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis

BD Diagnostics on Wednesday introduced the BD MAX molecular diagnostic system and the availability of the BD MAX MDR-TB panel in India to help clinicians to rapidly test for TB and multi-drug resistance as a first-line test.

According to the diagnostic company, MAX MDR-TB panel is included in the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and now clinicians can use the test to simultaneously detect bacteria that cause tuberculosis (TB). The firm also claimed that it can determine if the bacteria contain mutations associated with resistance to two important first-line drugs – Isoniazid (INH) and Rifampicin (RIF) respectively.

The diagnostic company also claimed that this molecular test enhances the information available to direct the optimal treatment for patients and rules out the need for a separate test for isoniazid (INH) detection.

“This new molecular test is a big step forward for clinical practice as antimicrobial resistance has made TB identification more complex. With the BD MAX MDR-TB panel and BD BACTEC MGIT products, we are confident that BD can offer laboratories a suite of tools for effective and accurate patient diagnosis and management. Aligned to our purpose of Advancing the world of health, we continue to focus on improving the diagnosis of TB so that we can provide clinicians with the best tools for identifying effective treatments for patients,” Vishal Taneja, Business Director, MDS & NT, BD India/South Asia said in a statement.

In a press statement, the company said that the BD MAX System is a fully integrated, automated platform that performs nucleic acid extraction and real-time PCR thereby supporting Clinicians in prompt and accurate patient disease diagnoses.

