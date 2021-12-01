Aster Volunteers offer free diabetes screening in India and UAE towards increasing awareness

According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), one in 10 adults around the world - some 537 million people - are currently living with diabetes

By:December 1, 2021 7:38 PM
Aster Volunteers, Aster Labs, BioRad, Roche, HbA1c tests, DiabetesIn 2019, diabetes was the ninth leading cause of death with an estimated 1.5 million deaths directly caused by diabetes, as per WHO.

Aster Volunteers in association with Aster Labs, BioRad and Roche, is offering free Diabetes screening and HbA1c tests to create awareness and promote early screening through Aster Hospitals and Clinics in GCC and India towards increasing awareness.

Diabetes is certainly becoming a growing area of concern among people around the world. While diabetes used to be more frequent in people above 40, it is now becoming common in all age groups and even adolescents and young adults are at greater risk of getting diabetes than before.

Speaking on the initiative, TJ Wilson, Executive Director & Group Head Governance & Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Although diabetes is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle diseases worldwide, it can be treated, and its consequences avoided or delayed with diet, physical activities, medication, regular screening and treatment for complication. Regular screening is an essential part of the diabetes management process and we sincerely hope that this initiative can help people get detected and bring their disease under control.”

By offering free assessments and tests Aster Volunteers aim to make people aware of an individual’s health status in terms of diabetes, its degree of threat and measures needed to bring the disease under control. Uncontrolled diabetes can damage the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Adults with diabetes have a two- to three-fold increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. In fact, the impact of Covid-19 is estimated to be much serious in people with diabetes. Combined with reduced blood flow, neuropathy (nerve damage) in the feet increases the chance of foot ulcers, infection and eventual need for limb amputation. Diabetic retinopathy is an important cause of blindness and occurs as a result of long-term accumulated damage to the small blood vessels in the retina. Close to 1 million people are blind due to diabetes. Diabetes is among the leading causes of kidney failure.

To register and book a slot, please visit https://becomediabetesaware.astervolunteers.com/ or drop by at any Aster Hospitals facility before December 7, 2021.

Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company’s 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need.

Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact 3+ million lives across geographies. Aster Volunteers have been able to treat 470,890 individuals through mobile medical camps; 172,423 people have benefitted from basic life support trainings and 39,148 free surgeries as well as health investigations were conducted; supported with the recruitment of 122 differently abled people and treated 559,304 people through medical camps.

The aid programme in Somali land, Jordan, Bangladesh, and Kerala has benefitted 294,158 people. Aster Volunteers have also undertaken 124 initiatives towards Sustainability & Community Connect. Aster Volunteers have also been at the forefront of the battle against COVID – 19, with 1,959,898 people benefitting from the various initiatives.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

World AIDS Day -WHO South-East Asia Region joins global calls to end inequalities and end AIDS

World AIDS Day -WHO South-East Asia Region joins global calls to end inequalities and end AIDS

PCHFL and API Holdings partner to offer financing solutions for evolving healthcare ecosystem in India

PCHFL and API Holdings partner to offer financing solutions for evolving healthcare ecosystem in India

Aster DM Healthcare receive JCI accreditation for its homecare division Aster@Home

Aster DM Healthcare receive JCI accreditation for its homecare division Aster@Home

Sputnik V shows 80% efficacy against Covid in San Marino from 6th through 8th month after administering second dose

Sputnik V shows 80% efficacy against Covid in San Marino from 6th through 8th month after administering second dose

National Health Authority invites suggestions on consultation paper on health data retention policy

National Health Authority invites suggestions on consultation paper on health data retention policy

Centre For Sight unveils plans for optical retail chain with 500 centres over the next five years

Centre For Sight unveils plans for optical retail chain with 500 centres over the next five years

Experts deliberate on enhancing culture of research in India on concluding day of Global Innovation Summit-2021

Experts deliberate on enhancing culture of research in India on concluding day of Global Innovation Summit-2021

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain