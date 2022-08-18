Aster Medcity partners with Medtronic for brain simulation therapy among patients with Parkinson’s

Aster Medcity on Thursday announced that it is partnering with India Medtronic Private Limited to build a comprehensive and advanced Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) program for Parkinson’s patients in India. According to the company’s press statement, the partnership supports the Aster Centre for Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder.

The companies also announced the introduction of the latest version of Microelectrode recording system for DBS surgeries – NeuroNav MER system (Alpha Omega) from Medtronic at Aster Medcity Kochi, making it reportedly the first centre in South Asia to bring in this technology.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that in the more advanced stages causes severe disability due to the increasing severity of movement related problems, balance and cognitive functions symptoms. Overall, movement disorders constitute 3-8 percent of neurological disorders in India with a crude prevalence rate (CPR) varying from 31 to 45/100,000 above 60 years of age. In 2016, it was estimated that 6.1 million people worldwide had Parkinson’s disease.

According to reports, the prevalence in India was estimated to be 10 percent of the global burden, that is, 5.8 lakhs. DBS is a therapy in which a small pacemaker-like device sends electrical signals through very thin wires, known as ‘leads’, to a targeted area in the brain related to the symptoms.

“DBS procedure requires high level of skill and training for both the medical and surgical team members. Even with the current technologies, DBS is a challenging procedure for the DBS team worldwide. Accuracy of electrode placement in the very deep and small regions of brain is most critical in getting the best clinical outcome for the patients even if all other requirements are met. DBS is superior to medical treatment in improving the quality of life and in reducing the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease if performed before the disease progresses to a very advanced stage. We are thrilled to collaborate with Medtronic, as partnerships like this can help to introduce the most advanced technologies such as NeuroNav MER system in DBS procedures. It will help the Movement Disorder specialist to provide accurate information to the Neurosurgeon on accuracy of targeting during DBS procedure,” Dr. Asha Kishore, Senior Neurologist and Movement Disorder Specialist, Parkinson and Movement Disorder Centre at Aster Medcity said in a statement.

According to the doctors, Microelectrode recording (MER) has been considered the gold standard in ensuring accuracy for the deep brain stimulation procedure. The NeuroNav MER system, developed by Israel-based Medtech company Alpha Omega Engineering, has been defining the new standard in neural navigation for the past three decades and received international recognition from numerous global leaders in the field of neurosurgery, the claimed.

“The aim of the partnership with Aster is to take Parkinson’s management to the next level by empowering surgeons to make faster and more accurate treatment decisions using DBS therapy. Clinicians can deliver truly data-driven, personalized therapy that fits the needs of today’s patients. With the advanced NeuroNav MER systems, target localization, that used to take 40 to 45 minutes can now be done in 10 to 11 minutes. It serves as evidence of our dedication to the Medtronic Mission and Parkinson’s patients in India,” Madan Krishnan, Vice President & Managing Director, Medtronic India said in a statement.