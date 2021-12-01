American Institute of Pathology & Laboratory Sciences launches its pathology laboratory in Mumbai

The lab has collaborated with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), one of the top ranked hospitals in the United States, which allows them to work with the world’s leading clinicians.

By:December 1, 2021 6:50 PM
AMPATH, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, UPMC, clinicians, clinical biochemistry, hematology, clinical pathology, microbiologyFrom Left to Right – (Shoubhik Bhattacharya, Atul Rastogi, Ayub Mohammed, Dr. Jagprag Singh Gujral, Dr. Mukesh Agrawal and Abhishek Singh).

After setting up consecutive successful labs across various locations in India, American Institute of Pathology & Laboratory Sciences Pvt Ltd (AMPATH) has recently launched a lab in Mumbai to offer diagnostic tests in Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Clinical Pathology, Microbiology, Immuno Phenotyping, Serology and Immunology among others.

Currently, AMPATH has 10 existing Labs and 1700+ clients with approximately 2450 tests and profiles conducted. AMPATH will also offer a wide range of diagnostic services in Histopathology, Cytology, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular diagnosis, NGS, Cytogenesis and much more.

AMPATH Labs have presence in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, North East, Punjab, Delhi NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and reference labs in Nallagandla, Serilingampally, Hyderabad and Telangana .

The lab has collaborated with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), one of the top ranked hospitals in the United States, which allows them to work with the world’s leading clinicians to help them ensure comprehensive lab services.

AMPATH is the only Indian lab that has the sole privilege of collaborating with such an esteemed and acclaimed global medical organization. It has seamlessly managed to keep par with international standards in testing procedures and quality protocols that have been developed under the expert guidance of UPMC.

Dr. Jagprag Singh Gujral, Group CEO, South Asia, Cancer Treatment Services International (CTSI), commented, ““We are extremely delighted and pleased to announce the launch of our newest lab in Mumbai. Working in tandem with achieving our vision, we are proud to have expanded our presence in one of the leading markets and will now be able to serve the population of Mumbai with its automated and best in class, advanced test profile and quality standards. CTSI, through its network of 16 Cancer Hospitals in South Asia, American Oncology Institute (AOI), Multispecialty-Citizens Specialty Hospital and chain of specialty diagnostic laboratories- AMPATH is at the forefront of providing outcome focused healthcare services in South Asia. We strive to provide top-notch services, innovation and quality driven results in all our endeavors.”

Dr. Vijay Kumar Vemuri, Group Chief Operating Officer, CTSI, said, “It is with utmost pride that we share the announcement of the launch of our newest lab in Mumbai. In keeping with AMPATH’s standards, the lab has automated streamlined processes, qualified and talented clinical experts with access to top-class technological equipment and is relentlessly trained to follow procedures that deliver accuracy in every single test.”

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Mukesh Agrawal, Lab Director, said, “We are elated on opening a new lab and expanding our presence in the city of Mumbai where we will be offering various diagnostic services inclusive of microbiology and molecular testing. With high-tech equipment and a team of skilled professionals, we hope to continually and efficiently service our customers with quality and enhanced healthcare services.”

 

 

 

