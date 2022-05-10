Al Balushi – A new chain of medical diagnostic centres come up in Bihar

In good news for the people of Bihar, a new chain of medical diagnostic centres is coming up in Bihar, that will help those settling abroad undergo various medical tests without undergoing long procedures. Named Al Balushi, it helps with completing and proper medical examinations of the clients.

The chain has been launched by Rohit Khosla, Managing Director, New Delhi Medical Centre (NDMC). Speaking about the chain, he said, “When we settle in another country, it is tedious and challenging work, that too after the pandemic. Many countries require various medical tests and reports in order to migrate”.

“Al Balushi makes the process simpler for the people of Bihar. As this is going to make migration easily accessible to everyone in Bihar,” he added further.

According to Khosla, if any individual has Bihar addressed as his or her native state, the person can visit any of the seven diagnostic centres and get themselves examined.

Inaugurated on May 6, 2022, these centres are equipped with proper laboratory equipment along with trained medical and lab professionals.

The examination includes all comprehensive tests that are necessary to be conducted for migration. Some of the tests included in the examination are blood tests, eye tests, Vitamin Panel, Tuberculosis, height, weight, Kidney and Liver functions, etc.

These centres ensure delivery of test reports within twenty-four hours of the sample collected. As per the company, these tests are confirmed to be above 98% accurate.

The chain has tied up their links with embassies of different countries in the Middle East, Europe, Australia, Canada, USA, among others.