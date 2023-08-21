9 preventive health tests that you should take after turning 30

Turning 30 is an important milestone as it comprises immense load of responsibilities not just on the professional front but also on a personal level. These responsibilities often lead to negligence towards physical and mental health. Moreover, stress and anxiety further worsen your overall well-being.

Consequently, it is important to have a proactive approach with the help of health tests that can detect any potential danger signs and treatment can start right away.

Here are a few tests you should consider undergoing after turning 30:

It is important to take these preventive medical tests as early detection leads to better chances of survival.