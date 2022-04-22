Delhi government mandates free availability of Covid-19 booster dose between 18 and 59 years

Delhi government has announced free availability of booster Covid-19 dose to people between the age group of 18 and 59 years in all Government vaccination centres. This is following the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases and a surge in the positivity rate in Delhi. India launched a precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres recently. Precaution dose can be given to those above 18 years of age who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose.

Both Covishield and Covaxin doses are today available at Rs 225. The Centre has also allowed the private COVID-19 vaccination centres to charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 as a service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of the vaccine. The Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose need to do complete vaccination at the nearest health facility. He sounded a word of caution saying that prevention is better than cure.

“The Delhi government has a capacity of 1363.73 MT of oxygen, including Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer, and PSA Plant,” according to a press release. The Union Health Ministry launched the precautionary third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people above 18 years of age at private vaccination centres on April 10.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has revised the price of its COVID vaccine Covishield for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose following the launch of the precaution dose.The precaution dose was available free of cost only to those above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline workers earlier. The Delhi government has also mandated wearing of masks at public places failing which a Rs 500 penalty will be imposed.