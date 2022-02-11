CritiCare Hospitals acquires Kohinoor Hospital to address growing demand of quality healthcare

With this addition, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospitals will now have three facilities in Mumbai with a large pool of experienced medical staff.

CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital and Research Center has announced the acquisition of Kohinoor Hospital, Kurla, Mumbai to address growing demand of quality healthcare infrastructure not only in Mumbai city but also in the country and globally.

With this acquisition, CritiCare Hospitals have upgraded from being boutique hospitals to one of the most advanced multi-specialty hospitals in the city spanning across Western and Eastern suburbs of Mumbai city.

This acquisition will expand CritiCare Asia Hospitals’ footprint by 200,000 square feet, and increase capacity by adding 250 more beds to the available inventory.

With this addition, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospitals will now have three facilities in Mumbai with a large pool of experienced medical staff to address all health issues, major and minor.

CritiCare Asia is also nearing the completion of a new hospital in Malad West Linking Road which should be operational soon.

Founded by renowned Pulmonologist and Critical care specialist, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and Masuuma Namjoshi in 1999, CritiCare Asia Hospitals are NABH accredited with first hospital in Juhu, Mumbai and further expansion in 2014 with another branch in Andheri East, Mumbai.

Kohinoor Hospital is Asia’s first and only LEED Platinum Certified Hospital equipped with the latest technologies and expert healthcare professionals.

Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Medical Director, CritiCare Asia Hospitals commented, “We are delighted to welcome Kohinoor Hospital to the CritiCare Asia family as this acquisition is a good strategic fit for us. The acquisition is an extension of CritiCare’s commitment to providing accessible and quality healthcare for all sections of society.”

Masuuma Namjoshi, Director, Criticare Asia Hospitals said while speaking about the acquisition, “CritiCare Asia Hospitals and Research Center has dedicated itself to serving the society and has provided world-class treatment to everyone, resulting in some revolutionary recoveries from their ailments. A focussed emphasis on providing a human touch, homely ambience and cutting-edge technology is what sets us apart.”

The hospital is acknowledged as the center of medical excellence in the western suburbs for over 22 years. Over the years, CritiCare has developed unmatched trust with its patients on the basis of a strong foundation that includes the best medical expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and excellent patient outcomes.

The hospital is equipped with 24X7 Trauma care, ICU, ICCU, NICU, MICU, state of the art Operation Theatre for minor, major, and supra major surgeries, pathology & diagnostic centre and stroke unit, nephrology and oncology center among others catering to all medical emergencies.

It also provides services for Radiology, Sonography, Digital X-Ray, CT scan and 3T MRI, a technologically advanced Cath Lab for procedures like Angiography, Angioplasty, Pacemaker implantation, Open Heart surgery, and other specialized minimally invasive cardiac procedures to name a few.