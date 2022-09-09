Zenara Pharma launches first generic of Pfizer’s Paxlovid for COVID-19 in India

Hyderabad-based Zenara Pharma on Friday announced that it has launched Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir tablets in a combi pack as a treatment option for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

Last month, Zenara Pharma received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to manufacture and market this product. The tablet, which will be sold under the brand name ‘Paxzen’, is being manufactured at Zenara’s USFDA and EU-approved facility in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the product will be sold at a Maximum Retail Price of Rs 5,200 per box, equivalent to one full course of treatment per patient, and contains 20 Tablets of Nirmatrelvir 150ml and 10 Tablets of Ritonavir 100mg.

“We have launched this product in India with an aim to bring the best treatment options against COVID within reach of patients in our country. Our product, Paxzen, has been proven equivalent to Pfizer’s Paxlovid through a Bio Equivalence study, based on which we have received the approval from the regulatory authorities,” Dr. Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, Co-founder and Managing Director at Zenara Pharma, said in a statement.

In December last year, this product’s approval in the United States was given by the USFDA and is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults.

It was the first oral pill that has been approved by USFDA and with a better safety profile than subsequently approved oral therapies and can be self-administered at home, when prescribed. Studies also indicate that the risk of death or hospitalization is reduced by 89% when taken in a timely manner against COVID-19, it stated.

