WHO approves CONVIDECIA vaccine for emergency use against COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for CONVIDECIA™, a vaccine manufactured by CanSino Biologics, China, adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2.

“WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines as a prerequisite for COVAX vaccine supply. It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines,” the global health agency said in a pres statement.

According to WHO, CONVIDECIA™ was assessed under its EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety, efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and a manufacturing site inspection conducted by the organisation. Moreover, the Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19 and that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks, the agency said.

CONVIDECIA™ is based on a modified human adenovirus that expresses the spike S protein of SARS-CoV-2. It is administered as a single dose. Earlier this month, CONVIDECIA® was also reviewed by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), which formulates vaccine-specific policies and recommendations for vaccines’ use in populations.

Meanwhile, the SAGE recommends the use of the vaccine as a single (0.5ml) dose, in all age groups 18 and above. The WHO also announced that CONVIDECIA® was found to have 64 percent efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92 percent against severe COVID-19.