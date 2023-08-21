scorecardresearch
Vaccination prior to COVID-19 infection provided 60 per cent against post-discharge mortality: ICMR study

A study team of the National Registry for COVID-19 found that there is a higher chance of dying within one year after discharge in males as compared to those who had moderate to severe COVID-19 infection.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday released the results of a study that was conducted to determine the factors related to mortality among hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The study also found that vaccination prior to COVID-19 infection (at least a single dose) provided 60 percent protection against post-discharge mortality.

According to a statement, ICMR has been maintaining the National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 at 31 centres across India. The hospitalised COVID-19 patients were periodically contacted via phone till one year after discharge. Reportedly, the study involved data collected till February this year.

The researchers of the study found that out of the 14,419 contacted patients, 942 all-cause mortality were reported. Two other studies focusing on the effects of COVID-19 vaccines on thrombotic events and factors linked with sudden deaths among adults are currently underway.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 16:48 IST

